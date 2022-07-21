Italy’s premier resigns after trying to save coalition – 07/21/2022 – World

After his attempts to regroup the ruling coalition failed, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi resubmitted a request for the resignation of President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday (21), paving the way for early elections.

Mattarella’s cabinet, re-elected in January, said he had asked Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank, to remain in office as an interim. The country — as has been announced in recent weeks — is plunged into yet another political crisis.

The imbroglio reached its height this week, when the populist 5 Star Movement (M5S), one of the parties that make up the ruling coalition, demonstrated that it would not support the vote on a package in the Senate that would have the validity of a vote of confidence in the Draghi government. .

The prime minister then made his first request to the president to resign, but Mattarella rejected it and told Draghi to present himself to parliament and try to patch the cracks in the coalition to keep it until the end of the legislature, early next year.

So the prime minister did.

In a speech to the Senate, Draghi called for unity and laid out a range of challenges facing Italy, from the Ukrainian War to social inequality and rising prices, but failing to win back the support of the 5 Star Movement. .

The crisis deepened after other parties boycotted a vote of confidence in the government requested by the prime minister from the Senate. Matteo Salvini’s Liga and Silvio Berlusconi’s Força, Italia, which make up the most conservative wing of the alliance, announced that they would only give a vote of confidence if the new pact meant a reform in the government that would exclude the M5S, which occupies three ministries.

This Thursday morning, speaking to Parliament, Draghi thanked everyone and joked that “sometimes even a banker’s heart beats”. Then, he read a short text in which he said that, taking into account the vote of the day before, he would suspend the discussion and go to the president. From there he went to the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

Mattarella is expected to make a statement later in the day to detail his stance as well as the country’s plan, including calling for early elections — and the date for it.

Since the beginning of the government, in February 2021, Draghi has repeated that, since he had not been elected at the polls, his presence as Chief Executive made sense only if he was at the head of an alliance of national unity – to which, at least on paper, all the political forces were side by side, from left to right, with the exception of the ultra-right Brothers of Italy, by Giorgia Meloni.

Polls show that the best-placed party for the upcoming elections is Meloni, a nationalist, conservative and eurosceptic. Then appear the center-left Democratic Party, the League and the M5S.

“We are ready; this country desperately needs to regain its conscience, its pride and its freedom,” Giorgia Meloni tweeted after the announcement of the new resignation request.