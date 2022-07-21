“It’s not having coexistence ..”; Viny says he is at peace with Slovenia after his sister’s statement

The witch seems to be on the side of the ex-BBB Vyni. With the name involved in two controversies in a short space of time, the participant of reality show Big Brother Brazil had the chance to speak in an exclusive interview with portal With you!in the afternoon of this Wednesday (20).

Always showing tranquility, the brother stated that in both situations involving his name, the stories were distorted.It all started with the viralization of the information that vyni would have asked a higher fee than that of actress Zezé Motta for participation in a film, to which the brother denies the prosecution. “It turned out that it took on a very large proportion, a lot of people took it for granted”he explained.

As if the confusion was not enough, the Vyni’s ex-sister and friend, Slovenia, made a comment on social media that gave something to talk about. While talking about the busy life of all ex-BBBS, Eslo said that ‘it’s ok to have changed’ refering to viny. But the sister’s speech fell like a bomb and shook the webwho understood the comment as a criticizes the controversial history of Vyni’s cache.

“I understood what she meant. She said, ‘It’s okay to have changed’. But it turned out that people were distorting it until they put words in her mouth that she didn’t speak.”, commented. And she came to her friend’s defense by stating that she never said he changed for the worse, just changed like all the other participants in the house. “No one stays the same”he said, and said he had spoken with style. “I understood what you meant, the message you wanted to convey. We’re just not having coexistence as it was inside the house. Which is normal, because everyone has their agenda, they have their commitments”.