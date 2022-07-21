Jacaré, ex-É o tchan, celebrates 50 years with his family in Canada, where he has lived for six years

Edson Cardoso, the eternal Jacaré, former dancer of the group É o tchan, is turning 50 this Thursday, 21. He celebrates the date with a car trip with his family in Canada, where he has lived since 2016.

In the record published by his wife, Gabriela Mesquita, the former dancer appears driving the car with his children, aged 10 and 7.

As soon as he arrived in Canada, Jacaré started working as a poster boy for an immigration agency, helping Brazilians who want to live abroad. His wife, on the other hand, graduated from the Financial Management course.

Edson was a dancer and choreographer at É Tchan for 12 years, and was also part of the cast of “Turma do Didi” in the 2000s.

