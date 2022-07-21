Japanese passport is the most powerful in the world; Brazil climbs to 19th

The Japanese passport confirmed its leadership in world geopolitics and was elected the most powerful in the world by the quarterly ranking of the immigration consultancy Henley & Partners this Wednesday (20).

The list is based on data from IATA (International Air Transport Association) on the number of countries in which only the presentation of the document guarantees the entry of the foreign traveler, without the need for a visa. Now in its 17th year, the study assesses 199 passports and their access to 227 destinations.

In the data referring to the third quarter of 2022, the document occupies the isolated leadership, unlike in previous editions of the index, guaranteeing access for Japanese to 193 countries. In second place, tied, are Singapore and South Korea with passports that open doors in 192 nations.

Thanks to the jump made by the Japanese document, Brazil rose one position in the ranking and now appears as the 19th most influential passport, tied with Argentina, both guaranteeing passage through 170 country borders.

In April, Brazil appeared in 20th place, but also with 170 countries released – in 2021, we lost access to Mexico, which now requires a temporary visa to avoid illegal immigration to the US.

Countries in “peace” come out ahead; UAE stands out

According to an analysis by the consultancy, the nations that occupy the first places are precisely those far from areas of conflict — and that have documents that arouse stability and trust. This would explain why the Russian passport is weakened, although the Ukrainian one is gaining strength in a solidarity effort by several countries to welcome refugees from the war.

The UAE passport was considered the big “winner” of the pandemic – as the document continued to grow in influence even in the face of border closures – and now offers unrestricted access to 176 countries, ranking 15th.

In the last ten years, it has become the highest-jumping document on the list: in 2012, it appeared in 64th place with free entry to only 106 countries. The success was credited by Henley & Partners to “ambitious initiatives to attract high-profile individuals and skilled expatriate professionals”.

The most influential in the world

1st. Japan (accepted in 193 countries)

2nd. Singapore and South Korea (192 countries)

3rd. Germany and Spain (190 countries)

4th. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg (189 countries)

5th. Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden (188 countries)

6th. France, UK, Ireland and Portugal (187 countries)

7th Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, Norway and the United States (186 countries)

8th. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Australia and Canada (185 countries)

9th. Hungary (183 countries)

10th Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia (182 countries)

The least influential in the world

Among the documents that give free access to fewer countries without the need for a visa are:

103rd Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Sri Lanka, Sudan (42 countries)

104th Bangladesh, Kosovo and Libya (41 countries)

105th North Korea (40 countries)

106th Nepal and Palestine (38 countries)

107th Somalia (35 countries)

108th Yemen (34 countries)

109th Pakistan (32 countries)

110th Syria (30 countries)

111th Iraq (29 countries)

112th Afghanistan (27 countries)