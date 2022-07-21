João Guilherme has already stayed with Luísa Sonza, GKay, Boca Rosa, Yasmin Brunet and more famous; know who | TV & Famous

João Guilherme It’s winning a lot of hearts out there. The 20-year-old influencer has been single since the end of his relationship with Jade Picon , in 2021, and is successful among women. Stories circulate that he would have already exchanged kisses with Gkay , HIV Tube , Bianca Andrade (Pink mouth) Luisa Sonza , Duda Reis and most famous.

The last news was that João got Yasmin Brunet at Luísa Sonza’s birthday party, which took place last Monday, the 18th.

João Guilherme — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

For those who don’t know, João Guilherme is the youngest son of country singer Leonardo, the result of his relationship with Naíra Ávila, and brother of Zé Felipe and Pedro Leonardo. At the age of 7, he made his first acting work in the film “Vento” with Vivianne Pasmaintain.

In 2012, he starred in the film “Meu Pé de Laranja Lima”. He has done work on TV and in film. In 2016, he released his biography, “João Sendo João-Meu Mundo”, which placed him on Forbes magazine’s list of young people under 30 who stood out in the literature category. It has more than 16 million followers on social media and more than 4 million on its video channel.

Who has João Guilherme already stayed with?

João and Larissa started dating when they were 13 years old. The relationship came to an end in 2016.

Larissa Manoela — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The two dated for more than three years and announced the end of the relationship in 2021 through social media.

Jade Picon — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

João and Viih were seen kissing at the end of last year at a nightclub in São Paulo

Viih Tube shows click on a trip to Fernando de Noronha — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

During an interview with Matheus Mazzafera, João said that he had been with Duda twice and they have a “colorful friendship”.

Duda Reis — Photo: Publicity/Trumpas

The influencer revealed on the podcast “Poddelas” that she stayed with João during his Farofa da Gkay party.

Gkay participates in 'Saia Justa' — Photo: Disclosure

The singer has also been with the actor and even commented that he kisses well.

Luísa Sonza releases clip for 'Cachorrinhas' — Photo: Pam Martins/Disclosure

There are rumors that João stayed with Yasmin Brunet at Luísa Sonza’s birthday party, which took place last Monday, the 18th.

Yasmin Brunet — Photo: @fabiocordeirofoto/Gshow

Flavia was one of the names that João revealed, during an interview, that he had already kissed.

Flavia Pavanelli — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Bruna and João were seen by the public kissing during a Carnival event in Rio de Janeiro.

Bruna Griphao — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

On the podcast “PocCast”, Boca Rosa said she stayed with João at a party. She commented that she received criticism for kissing the influencer who is 7 years younger than her.

Bianca Andrade — Photo: Personal Archive

João also revealed in an interview that he would have stayed with Vanessa.

Vanessa Lopes — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The name of the digital influencer Any Borges, a former participant in the reality show “De Vacation with Ex” was also said by João in interviews.

Any Borges — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

According to João, Vitória and he have already exchanged kisses.