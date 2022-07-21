Joaquim commits evil against Isadora and David discovers everything: “Coward!”

Entertainment

The final stretch of the novel written by Alessandra Poggi promises strong emotions, according to columnist

Beyond the Illusion: Joaquim commits evil against Isadora and David finds out.
in the final stretch of Beyond the IllusionJoaquim (Danilo Mesquita) will commit evil against isadora (Larissa Manoela). In a sequence scheduled to air from next week, the villain will lock the dressmaker in one of the rooms of the mansion and David (Rafa Vitti) will discover everything.

Held captive, Dorinha will scream for help and will be heard by her lover, according to information from columnist André Romano, from the TV Observatory. The magician, by the way, will tell Eugênio (Marcello Novaes) and the two will manage to save the protagonist’s life.

Joaquin, come on! Open that door now! Ursula, get me out of here! Someone help me! Help! Let go of me, Joaquin! Coward! Someone help me! Ursula please“, the girl will implore, still according to Romano. The illusionist will then rescue the girl from the rascal’s hands.

The ex-prisoner will say: “Dorinha? My love, I’m here. I will save you. This time, Joaquim will have to explain himself and it won’t be just for me“. Relieved, Elisa’s sister (Larissa Manoela) will not hide her gratitude for the ex-fiancé and the weaving partner.”thanks for saving me“, she will thank you.

