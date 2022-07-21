José Loreto appears with his daughter with Débora Nascimento and enchants

Débora Nascimento’s daughter appears on a walk with her father, José Loreto, lavishing style

The actor Jose Loretoex-husband of actress Débora Nascimento, exploded the cuteness when sharing with fans a beautiful click of a walk he took with his daughter. The artist is the doting father of a beautiful girl.

Little Bella is the result of her old marriage with Débora. The celebrities were together for about seven years, but the marriage ended shortly after their only child was born. The artists maintain a good relationship and live close by, so they are able to share the care of raising their daughter.

Last weekend, Loreto adopted two new pets for her daughter, Bella, who is now four years old. The actor promoted a poll and let followers choose the name of one of the puppies.

“Guys, poll now, for God’s sake! I’m not sure if I call José José, or I call him Jove, then you decide. Pingado is really Pingado, I’ve already decided, now this citizen here. Jovi or José, that is the question!”, asked the ex of Débora Nascimento.

After help from fans, the artist announced that his new pet dog will be named Jove. The name of pet is the nickname of the character that Loreto plays in the serial “Pantanal”, TV Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

On Wednesday night (20), the actor took the heiress for a walk in a mall in Rio de Janeiro. In the images, it is possible to see the daughter of Débora Nascimento next to her father wearing a very stylish outfit.

The girl appeared dressed in black pants, white T-shirt and denim jacket. On her feet she wore pink sneakers, leaving the look even more modern. Bella’s daddy proudly made a point of showing off the little girl’s feet as she walked around the place. He also thanked the brand of children’s shoes that sent some pairs as a gift to the little one.

