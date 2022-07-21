Juliano Cazarré is called a sexist in live and gets angry with a follower

posted on 07/21/2022 08:50



Actor Juliano Cazarré, the Alcides of the soap opera wetland, exalted himself live on Instagram this Wednesday afternoon (20/7) after being called a sexist by a follower. The live was the eighth in a series of 30 daily virtual meetings between Juliano and his followers to talk about São José.

Juliano began by explaining his absence the day before: “Yesterday I couldn’t (do the live) at all. I woke up, stayed with the children for a while because they need attention, I ran to Globo, recorded, recorded, recorded, arrived late at home.” But the actor stressed that his family was present and did the live. “Let’s talk about this ideal of a husband that is São José”, he invited.

At one point, a follower commented on the live that Juliano is sexist by dedicating the lives to an archetype of a father, a man and excluding the protection of the mother. The actor was exalted. “Did I say that whoever has a mother doesn’t have protection? Did I speak ill of women by any chance, at some point? It’s always this freshness, my brother! Speaking well of fathers is not badmouthing mothers. Donkey!”, said the actor.

Juliano continues to challenge the follower to find a man who treats his wife as well as he does and even said that he was, at the moment, with his four children at home, while his wife, Letícia, was in São Paulo. Calling the follower a “kid”, Juliano stressed that he is not the type of man who “takes one today, takes another tomorrow and leaves women behind, has a child and runs away” and classified himself as anti-sexist.

“People like that, fresh, are the kind of people who harm women, who abuse, who mistreat, who don’t defend, who take advantage. That’s why I’m here talking about São José, for you to learn to defend the women, to stay at home. Did you have a child? Take over, raise. Are you having problems in your marriage? Resolve, stay married, sacrifice yourself, wake up earlier, sleep later, take two jobs, take three jobs. That’s why I’m here, because of that kind of slacker there”, concluded the actor.

In the comments of the video in which the live was saved, Juliano received support and praise for the actor’s conduct as a father, husband and man.