Justice orders Gusttavo Lima to do a DNA test in a hurry

The singer Gusttavo Lima can land in São Paulo this Wednesday (20) to face a DNA test that can definitively explain that he has a child out of wedlock.

According to information from journalist Fabíola Reipert, from Balanço Geral, he should take the exam at any time. “When he heard about the story, he even made fun of it on a show. Gusttavo said that a woman had said that he would be the father of a girl and that, by the accounts, he was 15 years old at the time,” said the reporter.

However, the advisory Gusttavo Lima prefers not to comment on the case that is running secretly in court. The lawsuit was motivated by Eloá Soares, who claims that the singer is the father of a girl he would have fathered in 2004, long before he became famous. The girl, who is now 17 years old, has a physiognomy similar to that of the artist, as confirmed by her mother.

In February of this year, the sertanejo ended up speaking out for the first time about such an accusation. During one of his concerts, he faced the situation with humor. “Imagine me now, 32 years old, and yesterday I found out that I am the father of a 17-year-old daughter. Do you have a base? Do you have a base? At least like that, she’s saying I’m a father, right? But at the time I was only 15 years old. And I didn’t even have money to buy a snack, let alone a motel,” he said. Gusttavo Lima in the middle of the presentation.