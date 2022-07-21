Kelly Key is diagnosed with cancer, despairs and declares worse

Kelly Key spent a tense moment during a doctor’s appointment. In mid-2019, the artist decided to look for a dermatologist and ended up finding out about a basal cell carcinoma. At the time, the artist was very distressed by the situation.

In a chat with Quem magazine, she spoke about the removal. “At the end of 2019 I discovered skin cancer and had it removed. That was when I was in Portugal,” explained Kelly Key.

“The result of the biopsy confirmed that it was a basal cell carcinoma and they asked to take some more”, he revealed. “Along with that little bit more, I took out other moles that the doctors suspected. I took out four moles and they all turned out to be the same cancer. I even took one out on the chest, on top of the breasts and the removal is a little boring”, said Kelly Key, in this way.

“But, thank God, I am now cured,” she concluded. Other than that, she vented about the problem. “People are scared, scared. It was a shock to me, I was in shock. when i received [a notícia] I was scared and my doctors were instrumental in keeping me calm,” she said.

After the scare, the famous performs careful monitoring with a professional.

“I make frequent visits to my dermatologist and have my moles checked. My doctor has a machine that scans the skin. We are currently tracking the more than 150 moles I have all over my body, from my scalp to my little toe. Six of those 150 moles are strange and should be investigated and I track those specific moles every six months,” said Kelly Key.

