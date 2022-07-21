Klabin (KLBN11) will build a corrugated paper unit in SP, with a total investment of BRL 1.57 billion – Money Times

The board of directors of klabin (KLBN11) approved this Wednesday (20) the construction of a new corrugated cardboard.

The project, called Figueira, will be implemented in the city of Piracicaba (SP) and total R$ 1.57 billion, including approximately 200 million in recoverable taxes.

According to the company, the region is strategic. O site It has 950 thousand square meters, can receive future projects for the production of recycled paper and additional capacity for corrugated cardboard.

The Figueira Project will have the installation of two corrugators and nine printers, in addition to infrastructure and support areas for the site.

The unit’s annual production capacity will be 240 thousand tons of corrugated cardboard, and can be increased by approximately 100 thousand tons per year (net) after optimizations.

“With this project and the addition of capacity at the Horizonte Project, Klabin’s nominal capacity for converting corrugated cardboard will be approximately 1.3 million tons per year,” says the company.

The disbursement will take place between 2022 and 2024 and will be financed with Klabin’s cash.

The start of the project is scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Money Times is Top 10 in Investments!

It is with great pleasure that we share with you, our reader, that Money Times has been certified as one of the 10 largest Brazilian initiatives in the Digital Universe in Investments. By open voting and a group of experts, the iBest Award will define the top three in the 2022 category. If you rely on our content to take care of your investments and keep you informed, VOTE HERE!