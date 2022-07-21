Klabin (KLBN11) will make a billion-dollar investment in a factory; analysts (and advisers) question whether it will be worth it and stocks fall

Klabin (KLBN11) announced yesterday (20) the approval of the construction of a new corrugated cardboard factory in the city of Piracicaba, in São Paulo. The Figueira Project has a total investment estimated at R$ 1.57 billion, which raised doubts and concerns in some of the company’s directors – and in market analysts. As a result, the day is marked by a sharp drop for units, with KLBN11 down 6.76% at R$17.78 around 10:10 am (Brasilia time).

Three members left a written comment on the discussion: (i) Isabella Saboya acknowledged that doubts remain about the project, but voted in favor, giving management “the benefit of the doubt”. (ii) Camilo Marcantonio, voted against and expressed concern about the Figueira Project, which has a negative NPV in 20 years and little return, even considering its perpetuity. (iii) Mauro Rodrigues da Cunha voted against the resolution and stated that, in his opinion, the project was not the best use of capital at the time.

Overall, XP analysts rated the tone of some directors’ comments as negative, questioning not just the project itself, but other issues such as capital allocation and incentive mechanisms for the board. “We believe that these minutes of meetings, once again, will clarify Klabin’s corporate governance and will probably not be well received by investors.”

From the point of view of capital allocation, Itaú BBA does not believe that the Figueira Project is an aggregator for Klabin, with a capex per ton of R$6,500 that seems higher than the sector’s M&A operations in Brazil.

Sharing the same view, analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote that the project is “very expensive”, with its investment intensity of R$6,530/t (R$1.57bn) for 240kt seems too high compared to R$1,080 /t (US$330M for 305kt) that Klabin paid for the acquisition of IP assets in 2020. “The IP deal was probably a unique opportunity with very attractive terms, but the new project looks even more expensive, at R$15,700 /t, if we only consider the net incremental capacity of 100kt”, they emphasize.

On the positive side, BBA analysts see potential benefits from the integration of the new plant with its raw material supply (kraftliner), reducing results’ volatility. Furthermore, Klabin has the option of adding more capacity to the same site in the future, benefiting from a shared infrastructure implemented under the recently announced project.

The BBA analysis team also highlights that the announced transaction will have a limited impact on Klabin’s indebtedness, given its small size. Analysts point out that despite significant investment yet to be deployed for the final phase of the Puma II growth project, leverage is in a comfortable position of 2.7x (in dollars). In addition, the company’s recent liability management has left it in a very comfortable liquidity position, sufficient to cover its obligations until 2025.

Unlike other houses, Ativa Investimentos has a positive vision for the Figueira Project and believes that “due to its scale and know-how, Klabin has competitive advantages to obtain good profitability in this project, the execution of which proves the company’s confidence in what it does and its differentiated financial condition, which allows it to think of robust expansion projects even with the challenges inherent to the current market dynamics”.

In this way, BBA reiterates its outperform rating (equivalent to purchase), and target price of R$ 29 compared to Wednesday’s (20th) quotation of R$ 19.07. XP, on the other hand, maintains a buy recommendation on the stock, with a target price of BRL 31.20, a potential appreciation of 67.9% in relation to the closing price the day before. Morgan Stanley also has a valuation equivalent to the purchase (overweight) for Klabin, but with the lowest target price (R$ 25).

