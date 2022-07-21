Kristen Bell reveals she sold fake IDs in college

Actress Kristen Bell at the Build Series to comment on her Hello Bello product line in February 2020 in New York. (Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Before becoming a successful actress, Kristen Bell had an unusual job. In an interview with “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon”, the artist revealed that she has already sold false documents during the period she studied musical theater at the Tisch School of Arts, at New York University (NYU).

Bell was on the show to promote her children’s book “The World Needs More Purple People” when Fallon claimed he had always envisioned her as a good kid. The actress agreed with the comment, but added that “appearances can be deceiving”.

Kristen stated that she was always a good kid, but her rebellious phase came around the same time she decided to become an entrepreneur. The actress noticed that the IDs made in New Jersey in 1998 weren’t of such good quality, so she decided to forge her own in her college dorm.

At the time, each false document cost up to US$ 20 and the target audience was young people under the age of 21, who are considered minors under the country’s legislation. “I sold them to my friends. Every bar at NYU when you were 19, they’d check it out and I’d have to imagine they knew because it was a terrible fake ID replica. But they’d say ‘I’d give you ONE beer with that. and you better get out of here walking,'” he joked. “You do silly things when you’re a kid.”

At 42, Kristen Bell is an American actress and singer. The artist has starred in numerous roles in series such as “Veronica Mars” (2004) and “The Good Place” (2016), was the narrator of “Gossip Girl” (2007) and the voice of “Frozen” (2013). Her last work was the Netflix comedy-thriller miniseries, “Woman in the Window’s Neighbor” (2022), a satire of “The Woman in the Window.”