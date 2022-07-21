‘Law & Order’ spin-off crew member killed on set

A member of the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” crew was shot and killed on the set of the NBC series last Tuesday (19). According to information published by the website deadlinethe man has been identified as 31-year-old parking agent Johnny Pizarro from Queens, New York, USA.

Pizarro was allegedly sitting in a vehicle in Greenpoint when he was shot at around 6:15 am ET. He was taken to Woodhull Hospital Center in Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead at around 6am. Production was shut down for the day.

The incident took place on the set of the film, in Greenpoint, in the borough of Brooklyn, in the United States. Police said a thin, short man in a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was seen running at the scene of the crime. Johnny Pizarro was responsible for leave the area free of cars, so that series production vehicles can park.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to learn that one of our team members was the victim of a crime this morning and died,” a spokeswoman for NBC and Universal Television said. deadline. “We are working with local police as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

“Law & Order: Organized Crime” is a spin-off series from the “Law & Order” franchise and is in its third season. The spin-off shown in the United States by NBC, available in Brazil by Star+, is in the filming of its third season. The series follows detectives from the Office of Organized Crime Control as they work to destroy New York City’s most ruthless and violent illegal businesses.

The cast includes names like Christopher Meloni, Danielle Moné Truitt, Ainsley Seiger and Nona Parker Johnson. “Law & Order: Organized Crime” concluded its second season in May.