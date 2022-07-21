Leão Lobo detonates Ana Maria Braga and leaves Sonia Abrão in shock | Column Fábia Oliveira

Sonia Abrão was surprised by a statement by Leão Lobo during “A Tarde É Sua” this Wednesday (20). The TV Gazeta contractor was interviewed by Bruno Tálamo, a reporter for the program, and recalled the time he was humiliated by Ana Maria Braga in the now defunct “Note e Anote’, on RecordTV.

The subject arose after an alleged scolding that the presenter gave to Fábio Caniatto, interpreter of Louro Mané, right next to thirty professionals in the studio. Then, the veteran said he believed the story and exposed an episode that took place 30 years ago.

“My relationship with her was like this, in the beginning: ‘my cherub, my love, help me, I need strength for my program to work’. After she mistreated me on air, practically kicked me out, I walked out of the studio crying. Unfortunately, there weren’t thirty people in the studio, but they had cameras that certainly remember that”, recalled Leão Lobo.

After the interview aired on her program, the presenter of Redetv! did not hide that she was perplexed. “Wow, what a blow, poor Leão, wow,” she said.

Continues after advertising

She then reflected that the veteran managed to make his professional career even with this breakup. “The truth, the talent, the potential of a person, you’re not going to end it like this. He [Leão Lobo] followed his career, super successful, but that’s what he said, forgive you even forgive, forget you don’t forget “, concluded.