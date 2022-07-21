learn what to do to GUARANTEE the increase of R$ 200 in your monthly fee

key points Aid Brasil of R$ 600 starts to be paid in August;

Government plans to unify social benefit payment schedule;

Benefit payments can be brought forward to the first fortnight of each month.

O Ministry of Citizenship is already preparing for the release of the Brazil Assistance of BRL 600. Currently, the ministry has already released the seventh installment of the 2022in this month of Julystill worth BRL 400.

The intention of Federal government is to anticipate the Brazil Assistance of BRL 600, initially planned only for the next month. Considering that the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution – PEC of Benefits provides for the payment of five installments as increase of BRL 200the first would be deposited in 18 august.

Now, there is a possibility that the 18.5 million of Brazilians receive the first installment of the Brazil Assistance of BRL 600 already in second week of august. The change has been studied by Federal government for the purpose of concentrating payments for all new benefits at once.

O Brazil Assistance of BRL 600 was not the only measure addressed in the PEC. The text also provides for Gas Voucher of BRL 120O Truck Driver and Taxi Assistance of R$ 1 thousand. All of them will come into force as of August and, if the change is confirmed, the concession until December will happen in first fortnight of each month.

Who can receive the Auxílio Brasil of R$600?

Eligibility is distributed in two groupsthe first formed by people in extreme povertywhose per capita family income reaches BRL 105. The second consists of people in poverty situation with per capita family income between BRL 105.01 to BRL 210.

There are three possibilities for receiving the Brazil aid:

If you already had Bolsa Família: Auxílio Brasil will be paid automatically;

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list;

If you are not on CadÚnico, you must seek a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving.

It is extremely important to remember that the family must be composed of one of these components:

Children;

pregnant women;

Mothers who are still breastfeeding;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.

Aid value Brazil

Even after a recent increase in tuition fees Brazil aid, the beneficiaries are still anxious for a new readjustment in the program. The increment is associated with the Benefits PECwhich increased the benefit of R$400 to R$600.

The adjustment in the benefit amount is part of the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution – Benefits PECenacted in National Congressbut making the new amount effective only from August. For now, payroll remains at a fixed amount of BRL 400.

Inclusion in the Aid Brazil of R$ 600

O Federal government facilitated the inclusion in Brazil aid for future beneficiaries. Now, it is no longer necessary to leave the house to register, with the Single Registry applicationjust one click to be part of the low-income Brazilian population database.

In March this year, the website and the Single Registry application. Digital platforms made it unnecessary for citizens to go to the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS)), responsible for hosting the municipal department of CadUniquethe main requirement for inclusion in the Brazil aid.

Until then, both the initial registration and the updating of registration data were procedures performed only in the face-to-face modality. The implementation of Single Registry application was an intense demand and widely acclaimed by the population, and that now, will be able to optimize the procedures of inclusion in the Brazil Aid and other social benefits.

To subscribe to CadUnique it’s needed:

Present a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person, that is, R$ 606.00;

Present a monthly income of up to three minimum wages as family income, R$ 3,636.00.



Have a person responsible for the family to answer the registration questions. This person must be part of the family, live in the same house and be at least 16 years old.

For the head of the family, preferably a woman, the CPF or Voter Title is required.

Exception: in the case of a person responsible for indigenous and quilombola families, any of the documents below can be presented. It doesn’t have to be the CPF or the Voter’s Title.

Aid Brazil calendar in July

Final NIS 1 – July 18th;

Final NIS 2 – July 19th;

Final NIS 3 – July 20th;

Final NIS 4 – July 21st;

Final NIS 5 – July 22nd;

Final NIS 6 – July 25th;

Final NIS 7 – July 26th;

Final NIS 8 – July 27th;

Final NIS 9 – July 28;

Final NIS 0 – July 30th.