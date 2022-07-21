lecture presented by Arthur Aguiar in New York has a high price

The BBB22 champion continues to give what to talk about! The novelty is that he appeared in videos on social networks presenting a lecture in New York, in the United States. The theme was “De Cancelado a Queridinho do Brasil” and tickets cost from US$99 (around R$538) to US$199 (R$1082). Arthur, who is also a musician and singer, has been away from the stage since he had to undergo major surgeries after coming out of confinement.

In an interview with Lucas Pasin’s column, from Splash, Arthur explained what topics he deals with in the lecture and said that he was not the one who defined the ticket prices. He also reassured Brazilian fans about the ticket price that will be charged in the country: “it will be in line with reality”, said the artist.

– The lecture is not just about the ‘BBB’, it’s about my life trajectory. I tell you a lot of things that I never shared in detail with anyone, which happened in my life since I was little, when I swam and got sponsorship from Xuxa. The intention is to share with people things that I believe in, went through and overcame. The feedback was incredible. People were positively impacted, he says.

Arthur participated in the movie “Pluft the Ghost”, which opens in theaters this week. He points out that he will not abandon his career as an actor and singer to become a speaker. He explains that he was hired for an event in the United States and that the lectures “will add up”. “My career follows normal”, emphasizes the actor.