Lewandowski puts modesty aside in performance and leaves fans euphoric

Forward revealed he is looking forward to starting work at Barcelona and spoke about mentality at 33

Lewandowski reveals hunger for goals in an official presentation at Barcelona (Photo: Eric Espada/Getty Images)
After all the soap opera involving his departure from Bayern Munchenthe Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is living a dream, according to his own, upon his arrival at barcelona. The player was present in the team’s first friendly, but only as a fan.

Lewandowski participated in a quick presentation, this Wednesday, the 20th, in Fort Lauderdale, United States, where the barcelona is doing his pre-season and showed all his excitement to enter the field.

“In football, you always have to be hungry, and I’m still hungry. My mentality is always to win, to score goals. I’m in the right position for that now.” Lewandowskiaged 33, who added:

“For me, a striker, I always want to score goals and help the team win games. If I score goals and help the team win games, that’s the best solution. I’m very happy for this new challenge.”

O barcelona still has three commitments in the US: Real Madrid (day 24), Juventus (26th) and RB New York (30th). After that, he faces Pumas, from Mexico, for the Joan Gamper Trophy. The official debut in the 2022/2023 season will be against Rayo Vallecanothe 13th, by LaLiga.

