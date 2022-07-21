Libertadores champion for Flamengo is announced by European club | Flamengo



César Bernardo is the new reinforcement of Boavista, from Portugal – Press Release/Boavista

César Bernardo is the new reinforcement of Boavista, from PortugalDisclosure / Boavista

Published 07/20/2022 17:15

Rio – Champion of the 2019 Copa Libertadores with Flamengo, goalkeeper César has a new home. This Wednesday (20), the player was announced as a new reinforcement for Boavista, from Portugal. At the age of 30, the athlete will sign with his new team until 2024. Before signing with the club, César defended Bahia, but ended up terminating his contract without having played a match with the Tricolor shirt.

Upon his arrival, César highlighted his happiness at playing for the first time in Europe, and said he was ready for any challenge.

“I had a huge desire to come to Boavista and I am very happy with the way I was received by the president, management and the entire structure. I have good feelings and very excited. Playing in Europe was a dream, but having the opportunity to do so at one of the biggest clubs in Portugal is perfect. I am very grateful for the opportunity they are giving me and I will do everything to be up to this challenge”, said the goalkeeper.

The player arrives for the fifth club of his career. In addition to Flamengo and Bahia, César Bernardo was also part of the cast of Ponte Preta, in 2016, and of Ferroviária, in 2017. Among his biggest titles are the Copa Libertadores and the 2019 Brazilian Championship, and the South American Cup. 2020. César was even the starting goalkeeper of Flamengo in the defeat to Independiente, from Argentina, in the final of the Copa Sudamericana 2017.