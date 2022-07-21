Lisca’s rescission: Sport demands payment of fines and action in STJD to sign dissolution | sport

In addition to the fine – of R$ 150 thousand -, the club also seeks to receive amounts related to the agency of the coach and a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), paid by Sport in R$ 12 thousand. The ge report called the coach, but he didn’t answer.

– He pays, we release. Let’s go after all the values, everything we paid for with Lisca – explains the club’s legal vice president, Rodrigo Guedes.

After the news leaked, on the day of the draw with Vila Nova-GO, Lisca did not appear at Sport’s CT in the re-presentation and forwarded the termination request through the legal representative, on Tuesday. The text even mentioned that the family had been cornered on Retiro Island.

– We replied that there was no such thing. It doesn’t make sense. They were in the cabin, we put security to accompany them. There was no physical, moral or verbal aggression – says the club’s legal vice.

Rodrigo Guedes also explains that the board sent the documentation to Lisca, but that Sport will only sign the termination after payment of the requested amounts.

In relation to the termination fine, it is R$ 150 thousand. This amount must still be used by the club to deduct the salary owed to the coach, since Lisca remained for less than a month and still has not received the salaries on Ilha do Retiro.

In addition to the fine Sport charges the corresponding return of part of an agency fee, paid to the coach’s manager, Jorge Machado. The representative was contacted this week, but did not respond to calls.

– We changed the structure of contracts. Now, the agency is proportional to the period he stays, if he leaves before he is only entitled to 2%. At his agent, we made it proportional to the amount he had to receive – explains Guedes.

Finally, Sport charges amounts referring to an action for which Lisca was responsible at the Superior Court of Sports Justice. The coach had a three-game penalty to serve, but Rubro-Negro entered with a measure and converted the penalty into a financial fine.

– We entered with a measure on the game Vasco x São Paulo, in the 2021 Copa do Brasil. He had a penalty, we asked for the conversion of the penalty and we got a decision in the STJD. We paid R$ 12 thousand. Let’s go back too.