“lives from the misfortune of others”

Another episode involving the name of Stênio Garcia and the confusion caused by his wife Madelene Saade, during an interview with the actor in a bookstore in Rio de Janeiro. This time, the discussion took place in the webthrough the social networks of reporter Marcos BulquesO journalist of the program ‘A tarde é sua’, on Rede TV!, presented by Sonia Abrão, who was present during the interview interrupted by Madelene.

It all started when Frames decided to make a publication thanking co-workers and wishing Stênio Garcia that everything would be resolved (referring to the embarrassing situation). “After this turbulent last week, I hope that everything will be resolved for Stênio and family! Unfortunately the interview was not concluded, but the intention was to talk about the beautiful book launch by dear Beth Goulart. It was not possible, but I’m sure the intention was very positive. I wish you all much peace!”captioned the reporter.

When viewing the comment, Stênio Garcia lost patience with the journalistand disgusted, he said that Marcos Bulques was trying to promote himself. “I still appreciate the audience received. What a horror, a young man so unprepared that he didn’t realize that I am 90 years old and that my wife was nervous to protect me. Opportunistic guy and zero empathy for me who is 90 years old, or he doesn’t know we’re in the fourth wave of Covid-19″fired the actor in the comments of the post Marcos Bulques.

And it was even left for Sonia Abram, to what Stênio said detonating the presenter: ” […] Playing this video for Sonia Abram, who lives off other people’s misfortune, was cruel. He could have reversed right away or contacted us before launching to promote himself.”said the actorreferring to the fact that the images were published in the program ‘The afternoon is yours’. In the comments, Marcos Bulques defended itself and ensured that the Actor’s wife Marilene Saadnever spoke to him. “I’m not promoting myself at anyone’s expense! I didn’t ask for this to happen.”replied the reporter.