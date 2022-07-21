Locaweb share (LWSA3) jumps 15.5% with positive projections from Credit, on a high day for retailers and techs

The shares of Locaweb (LWSA3) were a positive highlight of the Ibovespa in this Wednesday’s session (20), with gains of around 15.54%, at R$ 6.69.

In addition to a generally positive day for techs and retailers, amid the positive impact of Netflix’s “less worse than expected” results and a drop in major futures interest rate contracts, Credit Suisse published a report with positive forecasts for the second quarter. company quarter.

According to the bank’s analysts, Locaweb should post a positive result in the second quarter of 2022, with a combination of robust revenue growth and a recovery in the Ebitda margin (Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, on net revenue). ). The company reports its balance sheet on August 10th.

Credit estimates net revenue of R$275 million in the period, up 49% year-on-year, with organic growth slightly above 40% on the same basis of comparison.

Adjusted Ebitda is estimated at R$39.5 million, down 4% from the same period in 2021, with adjusted Ebitda margin slightly recovering to 14.3% (from 13.3% in 1Q22).

“Finally, we estimate net income of BRL 10.5 million (versus BRL 3.5 million in 2Q21) with BRL 5 million in financial gains on net cash”, the analysts point out.

Analysts expect the company to outperform e-commerce overall. They project a slowdown in GMV (gross goods volume) to a 9.8% increase from 2Q21 (versus a 16.8% increase in Q1) following a slowdown in general e-commerce.

“But if the company meets our estimate, it implies a significant outperformance compared to our estimate for e-commerce growth in Brazil of 1% on an annual basis (compared to a 14% advance in the first quarter)”, they highlight.

In addition, they expect the mix to improve with sales made in virtual stores surpassing sales via the marketplace, thus being much more profitable.

“We expect LWSA to continue reporting an Ebitda margin recovery with stable organic margins and less negative inorganic margins than in the first quarter. We estimate a more expressive margin expansion in the second half of the year”, says Credit.

The company’s stock is the bank’s top pick among e-commerce software, “because it combines the highest organic growth with the lowest short-term multiple”, points out Credit. The bank has an outperform recommendation (a performance above the market average) for the paper with a target price of BRL 9.50, an upside potential of 64% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Despite the surge in this session, LWSA3 papers fell by around 48% year-to-date. It is worth noting that other actions considered to be of growth in the session, such as Via (VIIA3), Petz (PETZ3) and Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), with advances between 9.5% and 13%.

However, some houses, such as Bradesco BBI, are skeptical about the sustainability of this recovery by retailers. BBI, however, reiterated Petz as one of its favorites in the sector, maintaining a recommendation equivalent to buy for the assets, although reducing the target price from R$25 to R$17.

