London firefighters have ‘busiest day since WWII’, says mayor

Wennington region of Greater London, where firefighters fought a fire that destroyed several homes. (Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Amid an intense heat wave that hits Europe, firefighters in London, the capital of England, had the most intense day of work since World War II on Tuesday (19), said Mayor Sadiq Khan.

“Usually we get 350 calls a day, on a full day it can reach 500. Yesterday the firefighters received more than 2,600 calls in a day,” he said in an interview.

London is one of fifteen areas in the UK where a state of emergency has been declared. The temperature, which has caused wildfires across the country, hit a record high in Coningsby, Lincolnshire: 40.3 degrees Celsius.

This Wednesday (20), the expectation is that temperatures will be a little milder, but remain high. A yellow emergency warning has been issued by the Met Office, which predicts heavy rain and lightning storms.

According to the mayor, the London fire department received 2,600 calls about fires and at least 41 properties were destroyed.

In Wennington, east of the capital, 100 firefighters are fighting a fire that destroyed several houses, stables and cars. Agents described the situation as “absolute hell”.

600 deaths and forest fires

Europe has been suffering for a week with a strong wave of extreme heat that has been wreaking havoc. The high temperatures, with thermometers around 40ºC, have already caused almost 600 deaths, most of them elderly, according to local authorities. In France, Spain and Portugal, forest fires resulted in thousands of people fleeing their homes. Meteorologists say the heat wave is expected to extend beyond this weekend. According to the forecast, new temperature records are expected to occur in the coming days. The information is from G1.

This Saturday (16) the British government held an emergency meeting to organize a response to the high temperatures. Authorities also issued a red alert for excessive heat earlier this week, when thermometers could hit 40°C for the first time in the country. Authorities have urged London residents not to take the tube or travel on regional trains for the next few days unless absolutely necessary.