Luciano’s ex-wife attacks Wanessa Camargo: ‘Traitor like her father’

Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife, Cleo Loyola, detonated Wanessa again. She questioned whether the singer would not have betrayed her ex-husband Marcus Buaiz by appearing soon with Dado Dolabella, in addition to making a series of attacks on the ex-partner’s family.

In a post on Instagram Stories, Cleo said she was surprised by Wanessa’s quick relationship with Dado. “Do you really think she didn’t betray him? He took over Dido, owner of the mare, quickly. People wanted to manipulate the situation to say that Marcus had betrayed Wanessa. The woman, as soon as the bomb exploded, took over the guy. , lost his manager, a lot of sponsorship, wants Zilu to return (to Brazil) because of her career”.

Then she upped the ante and made attacks aimed at her ex-husband’s niece. “You should make your face ashamed, right, Wanessa. You’re too old for that. Treacherous snake, traitor!”, detonated Cleo.

In addition, she mocked Wanessa and made a comparison with her father Zezé Di Camargo, calling her a “traitor”. “Marriage is over, no cheating for many, but just the ex was in line… Who believes that? Wanessa’s background is the same as her father.. Cheating, yes!” she said.

Cleo was the singer’s first wife. The two had a son, Wesley Loyola Camargo, who was born in 1989.

Wanessa and Marcus announced the end of their marriage in May. The singer and manager have been together since 2005. “After 17 years together, a relationship based on love, mutual respect and happiness, we announce that we are no longer a couple,” the post read.

“After much reflection, we have peacefully decided to end our marital relationship. Alongside our amazing children who we love unconditionally, we will continue to be a family, with the same values ​​and principles that have brought us together until now,” said another excerpt from the statement.