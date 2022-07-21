Luciano’s ex-wife breaks the silence on Dado Dolabella and Wanessa Camargo, activates a sincere way and rants against the singer: “Traidora yes”

Vanessa Camargo and Dolabella data managed to repeat the media success they had in the early 2000s. The lovebirds have once again become the most talked about couple in the media in recent months. After being seen on a spiritual retreat in Goiáswho decided to speak out about the possible relationship was the ex-wife of Lucian, Cleo Loyola.

In the stories of Instagramthe girl stated that she finds it strange that the two are so quickly involved after a few days of divorce from Vanessa with the ex-husband. In the speeches, Cleo said she believed it was “betrayal” and that the singer would have repeated her father’s feat, Zeze of Camargo.

“Do you really think she didn’t cheat on him? He took over. Given away, owner of the mare, quickly. The people wanted to manipulate the situation to say that the Marcus had betrayed the Vanessa. The woman, as soon as the bomb exploded, took over the guy, lost her manager, a lot of sponsorship, wants the Zilu come back (to Brazil) because of her career”, he said.

“The marriage ended, without betrayal for many, but the ex was in the queue… Who believes that? Vanessa is just like her father.. A traitor, yes!”, she said. It is worth remembering that Wanessa and her ex-husband, Marcus Buaiz ended in May, the marriage of 15 years of union.