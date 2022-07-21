Luisa Mell and Datena make a big mistake in spectacularizing an abandoned house invaded – 07/20/2022

The invasion of the mansion in which he lives Margarida Bonettiwhose story was told by Chico Felitti on the podcast “The Woman in the Abandoned House”gives “Folha de Sao Paulo”, turned into a big circus in the late afternoon of this Wednesday (20). On the pretext of knowing the conditions of the woman who fled the United States on the charge of enslaving a lady, the police blew out one of the windows of the property under multiple lenses, helicopters, anonymous and famous people making lives. On the street, people watching everything, screaming.

On TV, “City Alert” and “Urgent Brazil” split on the roof. the program of record has been addressing the case in recent weeks – without crediting the podcast that brought the story to light, by the way – had a more accurate broadcast, albeit with exaggerations. It was speculated, for example, whether the house might collapse at any moment. already in band what was seen was more embarrassing. José Luiz Datenanormally very well trained for this type of work, had no one to give him a background of history in his production.

In the first minutes of the coverage, statements were heard stating that Margarida was in conditions analogous to slavery, which is not true. “Everyone wants to help Dona Margarida”, said the presenter, oblivious to the fact that a crowd was cursing her at the door of the mansion, which has walls graffitied with words like “slave”. In addition to showing external images, “Brasil Urgente” even entered the house of Margarida Bonetti with your cameras. In this case, it is worth remembering, the press does not have a warrant to invade homes. Wrong.

Datena correctly corrected herself throughout the broadcast and dispelled some of the misinformation. He gave a speech on the horrors of slavery and, better informed, stated that the crime committed in the United States is time-barred. “The police action was social, to see if she was okay”, said the presenter, who classified her as a “victim”. Hard to believe that given the circus set up.

Luísa Mell accompanied the animal rescue at Margarida Bonetti’s house Image: PLAYBACK/INSTAGRAM

Luisa Melworried about animals, made a live for about 18 thousand people outside the house. Then, she continued filming the backyard and Margarida herself, who, at one point, questioned her, annoyed: “Who are these people filming me?”. In the same way, on the street, hundreds of people began to broadcast the invasion of the mansion live. Within a private property – even if one imagines the opposite – the situation changes. Nobody questions the work of animal protection, but it cannot become a pretext to stimulate a circus driven by the curiosity of a crowd that wants to know what is inside the property. It’s one thing to film to ensure the safety or smoothness of the process. Another is to broadcast to thousands of people without authorization from the owner of the house.

What we saw this afternoon was a series of exaggerations and a lot of misinformation. Despite good intentions, in the name of engagement and audience, the hand was lost. Slavery, a subject to be discussed by the podcast, was little remembered by most of the circus goers. A sad spectacle.