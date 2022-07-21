Luisa Mell is almost beaten by the “woman in the abandoned house”, becomes a meme and receives criticism on the web: “Unnecessary”

Luisa Mel became one of the most talked about topics on social media this Wednesday (20), after participating in the Civil Police action that entered the house of Margarida Bonetti, whose story became famous on the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, which had its final episode aired by “Folha de São Paulo” today.

animal rights activist entered the mansion to try to rescue a dog that was in the possession of the elderly woman and almost got beat up by her, as reported José Luiz Datena in “Brasil Urgente”. “The police officers who found him, he was very scared, when we came in, she took the dog from my hand, put it inside the mesh. [da blusa] and started choking the dog. I grabbed him and ran away,” she said.

Then, stated that he can no longer enter the mansion, as he could be beaten by Margarida: “I said: ‘You are going to kill the dog’, she said: ‘You want to take everything from me’. She said that the dog was hers and that we were not going to take it. She did not want to give it, the delegate asked, when I took it , she gave me a tie and went after me. I can’t go back there, she’s going to beat me, she came to beat up. She beat the policemen”, he reported.

dividing opinions

Luisa Mell’s attitude was criticized on social networks. “In the completely unbridled search for protagonism, Luisa Mell is now taking responsibility for literal and also metaphorical animals. She goes after the light cats, the hydraulic monkeys, the paving turtles, etc”, joked an internet user, who cited the rumor that Luisa went to the mansion to check a report of abuse of “cats”, when in fact it was the electric hack.

“Congratulations Luisa Mell, you managed to turn a (very serious) slavery issue into a spotlight for you. Unnecessary. Note 0!”, commented another, who cited the accusations against Margarida, who is wanted by the FBI. How could it not be, the moment was also the subject of several memes on social networks.. Check out some: