Luísa Mell makes a hard rant after the end of her marriage

After dealing with the end of her marriage, Luísa Mell slowly resumes her life. She was on the Red Carpet of the CCXP Awards last Friday (15th) and explained to OnScreen that, in the most difficult moment of the end, “I thought I couldn’t walk anymore”.

“I’m still in a recovery process on all levels, I still don’t feel comfortable [de falar sobre o tema]. But shutting me up was being another kind of violence against me because it moves me a lot. But I’m getting better, and I thought my confusion in the head was a ‘wake up’. There are other things to look at and I have given much more value to life. I thought that, in many moments, I would not walk anymore. And look how many beautiful things I can do? So now I’m trying to look at that side,” she said.

Last year, Luísa Mell made some posts on social networks in which she revealed tense moments with her ex-husband. Among them, the animal rights activist said that businessman Gilberto Zaborowsky authorized a doctor to perform an aesthetic procedure on the presenter without her knowing.

In recent weeks, Luísa Mell’s work at her institute has stood out on social media. The activist’s team entered an unsanitary mansion in the Higienópolis neighborhood to rescue two dogs. The story of the land and the local resident, Margarida Bonetti, became known through the podcast A Mulher da Casa Abandonada, conducted by journalist Chico Felitti.

“One of them has breast cancer, and the exams are terrible that I can’t even operate, but they are being treated with great care”, said Luísa, who explains that the fact that the two dogs are in an unhealthy environment also constitutes mistreatment. “It’s important for people to know, abuse is not just hitting or leaving without food, if you don’t give veterinary care, [e deixa em ambiente] unhealthy, is also a crime”, he pointed out.

Luisa Mell and politics

In the interview, the blonde spoke openly about her political preference in October this year. A fierce critic of the Bolsonaro government, the activist said that, for the first time, she will vote for Lula. The PT candidate is in the first place in the polls to occupy the highest presidency position.

“I just hope that… Lulalá. If the people don’t want it… they’re crazy, our country is finished, only he himself. I never went back to Lula, but I can’t wait”, he concluded.