Lula has 44%, against 33% for Bolsonaro in a survey Exame/Ideia

Lula has 44% of voting intentions, according to Exame/Ideia poll, against 33% for President Jair Bolsonaro. (photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure/Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR) Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead in voting intentions in the race for the Planalto Palace. About to make his candidacy official by the party, the PT has 44% of the voting intentions, against 33% of the current president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the first round, in a survey by Exame/Ideia, released this Thursday (21/21). 7).

The numbers remained stable compared to the last survey. In June, Bolsonaro had 36%, and Lula, 45%.

The poll’s margin of error is three percentage points. Between the 15th and 20th of July, 1,500 people were interviewed by telephone. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-09608/2022.

second round

In a possible second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the survey shows that the PT would win with 47%, against 37% for Bolsonaro.

In the scenarios tested by the research, in addition to Bolsonaro, Lula would also win in the dispute against Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes. Bolsonaro would also defeat both candidates.

Regarding rejection, the survey points out that 46% of voters would not vote for Bolsonaro at all if the election were today, and 40% would not vote for Lula.

The survey also shows that 48% of Brazilians consider the Bolsonaro government to be bad or terrible. For 10%, management is great.

conventions

This Thursday (7/21) the Lula-Alckmin ticket for the presidential candidacy should be made official. PT and the Brasil da Esperança Federation will hold the conventions at Novotel Jaraguá, in São Paulo.

The Liberal Party (PL) convention is scheduled for Sunday (7/24), at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro, when President Jair Bolsonaro’s candidacy for reelection should be made official.