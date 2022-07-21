Magazine Luiza acts behind the scenes and approves credit for 10 million people

Magazine Luiza is offering pre-approved credit to at least 10 million customers who meet the grant criteria

Magazine Luiza is offering pre-approved credit to at least 10 million customers. In this way, the company’s clients that meet the criteria for granting credit determined by Magazine Luiza and by Luizacred, the group’s finance company in partnership with Itaú, are being selected.

With the repercussion, last Monday (18), Magalu’s shares had a high of 7.6% around 12 pm. However, they closed the trading session with a drop of 0.36%, reaching R$ 2.77.

Video by Luiza Trajano

At least 5 million customers with pre-approved credit have already received the video by Luiza Helena Trajano, president of Magalu’s board of directors, in which she asks consumers to make purchases in physical stores with a booklet or credit card as a form of payment .

However, the video was not officially posted by Magazine Luiza, but gained social media on Monday (19), generating criticism of an alleged despair of Trajano with the drop in sales.

Selling campaign

For the president of the Sociedade Brasileira de Varejo e Consumo (SBCV), Eduardo Terra, the strategy used by the company is bold, true and with “the face of Magalu”.

In this way, the company has used more “the figure of Luiza Trajano, who is full of truth and with very low rejection as a sales tool”.

According to Terra, although there are harsh criticisms of the video, investors in the paper should not associate it with despair: “It is a time when the entire retail sector is in need of creative strategies and this is generating repercussions”, he says.

“At a time like the current one, the trend is for companies to cut their lines. But we know, through our data and analysis system, that there are more than 10 million customers in our base that have all the conditions to honor their commitments. We want these people to know that they can count on Magalu at all times, especially in the most difficult ones.” said Frederico Trajano, CEO of Magalu.

