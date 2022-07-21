Man Reports Battle With Monkey Smallpox: ‘Unbearable Pain’

Although most cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) are mild, a 35-year-old man who lives in London and works in the sexual health service ended up needing urgent treatment in hospital after episodes of pain.

The first symptom appeared in June, when Harun Tulunay had a fever. At first he thought it was covid-19, but then the symptoms started to worry him.

Credit: Playback/twitter/Harun TulunayBoy with monkeypox was hospitalized and had high fever, chills and swollen lymph glands

“My lymph nodes were sore, very sore and swollen. My fever rose to 39.6°C. I was taking ibuprofen and painkillers to keep from shaking. On the 5th, I just lay on the couch, unable to move, unable to sleep. I felt alone and the pain was unbearable.”

Only when a blister appeared on his nose was he referred for a monkeypox test. At this point, he was also no longer able to swallow food and liquids.

“When I looked at myself in the mirror, I noticed a small lesion on my nose, but I didn’t give it much thought and had no idea it could be smallpox. I thought it was acne or something,” she recalled.

“After my tests for smallpox came back positive, I was sent to an isolation ward at another hospital specializing in infectious diseases. All I felt was relief because now I knew what I had. But I was still scared because even though I’m an advocate for sexual health, I never thought smallpox could be this serious. The level of pain surprised me. I also realized how lonely I was. I couldn’t have friends or family visiting me. I thought that if I died from this disease, I would die alone.”

Credit: Playback/Twitter/Harun Tulunay Harun’s nose injury started as a small blemish

Treatment

For 10 days, Harun was treated with tecovirimat, an antiviral agent developed for smallpox and now licensed for monkeypox by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more international data is needed on the effectiveness of this treatment for monkeypox in humans.

Credit: Playback/twitter/Harun Tulunay Bubbles appeared in the palm of your hands

According to Harun, who was discharged, this was the worst experience ever in recent weeks. “It was worse than the covid and I had it twice. I wanted to share my story to raise awareness and normalize the smallpox conversation. My case is really rare – the person who passed this on to me was very mild – he had some injuries but he wasn’t as sick as I was,” she said.

Streaming

The current outbreak is concerning because it is not typical of previous outbreaks. Studies are ongoing to better understand the epidemiology, sources of infection and patterns of transmission. It remains unclear, for example, whether monkeypox can be transmitted sexually. Studies are needed to better understand this risk.

But what is known so far is that the disease virus is transmitted by close contact with injuries, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

The incubation period of the virus (time from exposure to the appearance of the first symptoms) is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) noted that the vast majority of cases have presented with a rash, in addition to fever, fatigue, muscle aches, vomiting, diarrhea, chills, sore throat or headache.

But the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) draws attention to a different presentation of the disease in recent cases.

Before, these lesions appeared spread throughout the body and in large numbers, now this has not happened in all cases. Instead, some people diagnosed with monkeypox are showing a single spot or blister.

Other patients develop a localized rash, often around the genitals or anus, before experiencing any flu-like symptoms. “And some didn’t even develop these flu-like symptoms,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky said in a press release.

According to the CDC, many also did not have swollen lymph nodes, which is a standard symptom of monkeypox.

What is known so far is that about 10% of patients were admitted for treatment or isolation, and only one patient was admitted to the ICU. The WHO also confirms five deaths, all in Africa.

Newborns, children, pregnant women and people with immune deficiencies may be at risk for more severe symptoms and, in rare cases, death.