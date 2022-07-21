Marília’s posthumous EP will be released this week

The movement on Marília Mendonça’s Instagram account intrigued fans this Wednesday afternoon (7/20). The change in the profile picture and the enigmatic phrase “Royal Decrees” in the official profile bio of the eternal Queen of Sofrência generated speculation that a project in the name of the singer was to come. The LeoDias column went to investigate and found that Royal Decrees is a compilation of projects designed by the singer before she left and that her office now assumes the responsibility to implement.

The first of them will be the release of an EP with four tracks extracted from the live that will be available on the eve of Marília’s birthday, this Thursday (7/21) at 9pm. The repertoire will be mixed with great hits from the sertanejo, such as the tracks Te Amo Demais and Não Era Pra Ser Assim – original versions with Leonardo and Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano and others from the Marília Mendonça encyclopedia: Sendo Assim, recorded by Genivaldo Santos in 1976, I Love You, What Else Can I Say, success in the voice of the iconic Sheep and Very Strange (Dalto). All releases will be grouped in the EP called Decretos Reales Vol.1.

Marilia Mendonça frame-friends-of-Marília-Mendonça Friends of Marília Mendonça and Dona Ruthreproduction Marília Mendonça Marília MendonçaMarília Mendonça ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Known as “Queen of suffering”, Marília left the legacy of Feminejo, a female segment of the university sertanejo, and boosted the success of other women in thePlayback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2014, Marília launched herself as a singer and, later, in 2016, she presented the first album of her career that featured the song Infiel, a song that made her nationally known.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2015, she got into a relationship with businessman Yugnir Ângelo and got engaged to the boy. However, two years later the relationship came to an end. At the time, Marília informed that she was too young to have a serious relationship.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2018, he released the second album Agora É Que São Elas, with the participation of Maiara and Maraisa. In 2019, she released the singles Bem Pior Que Eu, Ciumeira, Bebi Liguei and, in March of the same year, she became the most listened to woman on Spotify Brazil.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In 2019, the singer assumed a relationship marked by ups and downs with Murilo Huff, father of her only child, Léo. In September 2021, however, Marília announced the end of her relationship with the musician.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Mendonça started singing in church when he was still a child. At the age of 12 he started composing for great singers, such as Wesley Safadão, Jorge & Mateus, Henrique & Juliano and Matheus & KauanPlayback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja In November 2021, while traveling to Minas Gerais, where she would perform a show, the singer’s plane crashed and instantly killed everyone on board. Marília died at the age of 26 and left her 2-year-old son Léo.Playback / Instagram ***Marilia-mendonca-singer-sertaneja Beloved in the countryside, Marília had one of the highest fees in the country and was a record holder for access on digital platforms.Playback / Instagram 0

In addition to this release, the meeting of friends will also be available on the channel of Dona Ruth, mother of Marília Mendonça, which was recorded in the presence of great names in the country, who paid tribute to their friend and remembered moments lived together. The night was surrounded by stories and lots and lots of music, which was in charge of João Gustavo, Marília’s brother, and his partner Dom Vitor, Hugo & Guilherme, Murilo Huff, Maiara & Maraisa, Vitor & Luan, Luiza (who made duo with Maurílio) and Henrique Castro. Due to recent recordings Henrique & Juliano could not attend, but they were still remembered through the big screen.

The advisory also confirms that in addition to these, other “royal decrees” of the singer will be duly complied with throughout the year. “Ruth Moreira, Marília’s mother, Wander Oliveira (the artist’s manager since the age of 13), Gravadora Som Livre, her legion of fans and all of us who live with Marília Mendonça are committed to ensuring that her “Decrees” are fulfilled, her dreams continue to be fulfilled and may his name continue to be perpetuated over time”, they said.

