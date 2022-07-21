Mason’s Glove: Former businessman asks for fortune to end fight, and contract details are revealed

In recent weeks, the imbroglio between influencer Luva de Pedreiro and businessman Allan Jesus has drawn attention in the media. This Tuesday (19), UOL Esporte exposed details of the young man’s contract, as well as an excerpt from the negotiation between the lawyers of both. The conversation is an attempt to finalize, finally, the breakup of Iran de Santana Alves with the former representative without having to pay the termination fine of R$ 5.2 million.

Since starting his journey on TikTok, the boy has gathered more than 30 million followers. On February 25, Luva signed a contract with Allan, which established absolute exclusivity and investment only on the part of the influencer for 20 years in his career. After a series of disagreements, the young man decided to end the partnership, but he encountered resistance from Jesus. The case involving the two is being processed in the Justice of Rio de Janeiro.

The intention of the representatives is to free Luva de Pedreiro from the fine, keeping only the percentage of Allan in closed jobs during the management of the entrepreneur. The terms, however, were rejected by Jesus, who then suggested the payment of R$ 20 million as a condition for the end of the judicial imbroglio. The amount was confirmed by Iran’s lawyers to UOL, who said they had refused the offer “immediately”.

In the conversation between the parties, the businessman’s lawyer pointed out the possibility of splitting the amount in the coming months, taking into account the contracts that Iran will close, now that he is represented by the company of Falcão, a futsal star. Luva, however, publicly exposed promises not fulfilled by the businessman, as well as the lack of freedom in the production of content. He also claimed that he had no idea of ​​the exact content of the document he had signed at the beginning of the year – which is the main argument of his lawyers in court.

“I don’t know, I didn’t even read it, I didn’t know anything, I don’t know, I don’t know how to read this thing. I’m kinda weak”, said tiktoker, in an interview with TV Globo. Allan, for his part, insisted that his former client could read and that he had read the clauses properly before signing. “Iran could not have signed the contract without the guidance of a lawyer. He does not have the technical capacity to understand the rights and duties established by the contact”, ruled out Plínio Lemos Jorge, who represents the influencer.

agreement details

According to information from UOL, released today (20), the contract signed between Allan Jesus and Iran Santana Alves provides for much more than the unilateral termination fine of R$5.2 million. The document determines that, if Luva de Pedreiro leaves the partnership before the period of four years, he is obliged to fulfill all contracts signed by the former agent with third parties.

The agreement also establishes absolute exclusivity for tiktoker, giving the entrepreneur the power to represent him in “any and all advertising deals“. Thus, Glove de Pedreiro is not free to sign any partnership without Allan’s involvement. Clause 4 clarifies Allan’s obligations to Iran. It is clarified, for example, thatthere will be no representative (Allan) any type of investment and/or contribution to the career or publicity of the represented (Iran)”.

In the same section of the document, there is another passage that states that Iran “undertakes to cover all the various and immediate expenses that are necessary for the regular development of the project, as requested by the entrepreneur“. However, Jesus claims that he invested around R$200,000 even before receiving the installments of the advertising contracts, something that happened in July, when the duo was already in litigation.

In interviews and publications on social networks, the businessman claimed that the value was applied to the purchase of cell phones, internet installation at the influencer’s home and even clothes for the young man. Allan also pointed out that “never lacked anything” to Iran since they started working together.

Divided profits and millionaire fine

The paragraph of the contract that addresses remuneration also provides for the division of profits from all advertising campaigns and other contracts and actions that Iran concludes. “Iran will pay Allan, after payment of taxes only, in a single and joint way, the percentage of 50% of any and all revenue, calculated on the gross revenue”, says the text. The document states that payment to Allan would be made on the fifth business day of every month. In case of delay, the influencer would be forced to pay a fine of 10%, with interest of 1% per month and monetary correction by the General Market Price Index (IGPM). In the case of failures on the part of the entrepreneur, no type of fine was stipulated.

Finally, UOL detailed the biggest controversy in the case: the minimum termination fine of R$ 5.2 million. As the influencer in fact broke the agreement before the four years of partnership, he is being forced to pay the amount. Despite this, if Allan had given up on Luva, he would not have had to pay any kind of termination penalty and would continue to profit from the partnerships signed during his tenure.

“If Iran terminates the contract before the end of its term or does not pay the remuneration provided for in this instrument within a period exceeding 30 days, Allan will be due, as a non-compensatory fine, the gross amount earned by the parties in the sum of six months prior to the termination of the contract, without prejudice to losses and damages, and loss of profits, fixed as a minimum level of the fine R$5.2 million”, detailed the document. Another clause says that “the parties declare and guarantee” that their representatives (Alan and Iran) “have full capacity” to sign the document and carry out the planned activities.

million dollar contracts

Since the beginning of the partnership, Allan Jesus and Luva de Pedreiro have signed at least three advertising contracts that total revenue of R$ 1.78 million, according to the vehicle. The influencer was hired by large companies, including Amazon, Pepsi and TikTok, the platform that brought him to fame. Of this amount, approximately R$ 1.52 million would be deposited in the account of Allan’s company, ASJ Consultoria, of which Iran is not a partner.

The amount designated for the joint account, opened after the formalization of the company that ASJ, Iran and influencer Victor Mello are part of, is R$ 268 thousand. The biggest contract negotiated by Allan is with Amazon, a company that paid BRL 1.5 million for Luva de Pedreiro to become the poster boy for the agreement with Globo/Premiere, which took football to the streaming platform.

With Pepsi, the contract was for US$ 50,000 (about R$ 268,000), for which Iran participated in the promotion of the Champions League final, accompanied by singer Camila Cabello. This is the only contract whose money destination, according to the document, was the joint account between the influencer and the entrepreneur. The agreement with Pepsi also took the influencer to Morocco, on a post-fight trip with Allan and already under the advice of Falcão’s company. The TikTok contract, in turn, is much smaller and yielded BRL 20,000, which was deposited into the ASJ account.

In the process that is being processed in the Justice of Rio, Allan is the defendant, because the initiative to break the contract belongs to Iran. A conciliation hearing was scheduled for July 26. “For the hearing we hope that there is an agreement, so that the parties can continue working on their careers”, said Plínio Lemos Jorge.