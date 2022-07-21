MD 14 years! Clube TudoAzul offers up to 80,000 bonus points for new customers and up to 30,000 in plan upgrades

Clube TudoAzul has a membership and plan upgrade promotion in celebration of the 14th Anniversary of Melhores Destinos. In the offer, new customers earn up to 80,500 bonus points over 12 months and current customers who upgrade their plan earn up to 30,000 bonus points. The membership campaign is valid only until 07/24/22 and is exclusive to registrations made through the promotional link.

with the promotion the cost per lot of 1,000 points starts at R$ 20.79 (the lowest value is by subscribing to the annual Clube 5,000 with the Azul Itaucard card and remaining for 12 months). But there are promotional values ​​for all plans, including those that upgrade to the Sapphire and Diamond categories of the program, with benefits such as free luggage, access to VIP lounges, more comfortable seats (Espaço Azul), among others.

It is worth noting that customers with Azul Itaucard credit cards have an additional 10% discount on the amounts informed.

Promotion of membership of the TudoAzul Club in the annual plan

Club 1,000 = 12,000 plan points (1,000 per month) plus 2,500 bonus points for the 1st month and 1,000 bonus points for the 7th and 12th month (total bonus: 4,500 points). Total: 16,500 points in 1 year for BRL 35 per month (BRL 420 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1,000 points: R$ 25.45;

Club 2000 = 24,000 plan points (2,000 per month) plus 4,500 bonus points for the 1st month and 2,000 bonus points for the 7th and 12th month (total bonus 8,500 points). Total: 32,500 points in 1 year for BRL 65 per month (BRL 780 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1,000 points: R$ 24;

Club 5,000 = 60,000 plan points (5,000 per month) plus 10,500 bonus points for the 1st month and 5,000 bonus points for the 7th and 12th month (total bonus 20,500 points). Total 80,500 points in 1 year for BRL 155 per month (BRL 1,860 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1 thousand points: R$ 23.10;

Club 10,000 = 120,000 plan points (10,000 per month) plus 20,500 bonus points for the 1st month plus 10,000 bonus points for the 7th and 12th month (total bonus: 40,500 points). Total 160,500 points in 1 year plus upgrade to TudoAzul Safira category for R$315 per month (R$3,780 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1,000 points: R$ 23.55;

Club 20,000 = 240,000 plan points (20,000 per month) plus 40,500 bonus points in the 1st month plus 20,000 bonus points in the 7th and 12th month (total bonus 80,500 points). Total 320,500 in 1 year plus upgrade to TudoAzul Diamante category for R$ 675 per month (R$ 8,100 in 1 year). Value per 1,000 points: R$ 25.27.

Promotion of membership to Clube TudoAzul in the monthly plan

Club 1,000 = 12,000 plan points (1,000 per month) plus 1,000 bonus points for the 1st month and 500 bonus points for the 6th and 12th month (total bonus: 2,000 points). Total: 14,000 points in 1 year for BRL 39 per month (BRL 468 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1,000 points: R$ 33.42;

Club 2000 = 24,000 plan points (2,000 per month) plus 1,500 bonus points for the 1st month and 1,000 bonus points for the 6th and 12th month (total bonus 3,500 points). Total: 27,500 points in 1 year for BRL 72 per month (BRL 864 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1,000 points: R$ 31.41;

Club 5,000 = 60,000 plan points (5,000 per month) plus 3,500 bonus points for the 1st month and 2,000 bonus points for the 6th and 12th month (total bonus 7,500 points). Total 67,500 points in 1 year for BRL 169 per month (BRL 2,028 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1 thousand points: R$ 30.04;

Club 10,000 = 120,000 plan points (10,000 per month) plus 6,500 bonus points for the 1st month plus 5,000 bonus points for the 6th and 12th month (total bonus: 16,500 points). Total 136,500 points in 1 year plus upgrade to TudoAzul Safira category for R$339 per month (R$4,068 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1,000 points: R$ 29.80;

Club 20,000 = 240,000 plan points (20,000 per month) plus 11,500 bonus points in the 1st month plus 10,000 bonus points in the 6th and 12th month (total bonus 31,500 points). Total 271,500 in 1 year plus upgrade to TudoAzul Diamante category for R$ 699 per month (R$ 8,388 in 1 year). Value per lot of 1,000 points: BRL 30.89.

The plans require a minimum stay of 6 months under penalty of a fine in the amount of the remaining months.

The above values ​​do not include the additional 10% discount for holders of Azul Itaucard credit cards.

To learn more and subscribe – click here.

Plan upgrade promotion

For those who are already customers of Clube TudoAzul, the program also has a promotion for participants who want to change their plan. The campaign offers a 50% bonus on the 1st, 3rd and 9th month after the upgrade for those who make the change before 07/30/22.

Check out how many bonus points each plan will earn in total:

Club 2000: 3,000 bonus points (1,000 points in the 1st, 3rd and 9th month);

Club 5,000: 7,500 bonus points (2,500 points in the 1st, 3rd and 9th month);

Club 10,000: 15,000 bonus points (7,500 points in the 1st, 3rd and 9th month);

Club 20,000: 30,000 bonus points (10,000 points in 1st, 3rd and 9th month).

To upgrade your plan – go to the website.

What are the benefits of each plan at Clube TudoAzul?

The benefits range from a longer validity of points, greater accumulation of points in credit card points transfers and the possibility of transferring points between accounts at no cost (Free TudoAzul Transfer), to automatic upgrade to Sapphire or Diamond status, depending on the plan.

In the case of a status upgrade, the customer will have free luggage on national and international flights, check-in and priority boarding, amenities in the Blue space, higher scores, among others.

Upgrades to the Sapphire and Diamond categories take place within 15 business days after subscription. In addition, according to the regulation, for the 20 thousand plan, the courtesy (1) of ticket on domestic flights per year will be made available after accumulating 20 thousand qualifying points in the same calendar year.

Take advantage of the promotion through the campaign link.

Receive miles promotions on your mobile

Receive promotions for miles, loyalty programs and credit cards on your cell phone, as soon as they are published, using the Melhores Destinos app for free. Just download and select the option to receive notifications for mileage and credit card promotions.

