Medieval church used as shelter during fire remains intact in UK | World

Citizens of the town of Wennington, east London, sought refuge in a medieval church as fires raged through the village on Tuesday.
The Church of Santa Maria e São Pedro is a medieval parish and was left intact after the flames passed.
in the images (see video above) you can see the contrast between the burnt grass and the historic building.
Medieval church used as a shelter during a fire remains intact in the United Kingdom – Photo: Reproduction / BBC via Reuters
The fire was pushed into the village by warm winds amid a record 40.3°C heatwave on Tuesday. The whole of Europe is going through one of the hottest moments in its history, with temperatures of over 45°C, for example, recorded in Spain.
Despite the efforts of nearly 100 firefighters, up to 19 houses in the village were destroyed by the fire, with some families later revealing how they “lost everything” in the fire.
“We said this morning ‘we’ve got nothing, it’s all gone’. It’s a little disconcerting, but I just say thank God we’re all alive and everyone’s okay, you know,” town resident Timothy Stock told Reuters. .
Talking about how residents crowded into the church during the fire, he said: “We opened the church because I have the keys, we put everyone in, people were covered in soot, they were drinking water, but then it started filling up with smoke, so we had to take everyone out again.”