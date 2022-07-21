Meeting with ambassadors left Bolsonaro even more isolated

posted on 07/21/2022 05:57 / updated on 07/21/2022 06:00



By attacking the electoral system and ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), at the meeting with ambassadors last Monday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) shot himself in the foot, in the unprecedented and unusual meeting, according to experts. According to them, the Chief Executive did the opposite of what was recommended by traditional diplomacy when he went to wash dirty clothes with representatives from just over 70 countries. And even so, he did not get the expected support from the diplomatic corps to discredit electronic voting machines or support eventual protests such as the US Capitol invasion in January 2021.

According to analysts, Bolsonaro – who is behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the polls – showed signs of concern about a possible defeat, but did not find support among important trading partners, who avoided supporting publicly the president’s statements and also reinforced confidence in the Brazilian democratic system, by which Bolsonaro and his sons were elected to several terms.

The European Union delegation declined to comment on the matter. The US Embassy in Brazil issued a note the day after the meeting, reinforcing confidence in electronic voting machines and highlighting that the system is a model for the world. Yesterday, the US government reiterated its confidence in the Brazilian electoral system and stressed that it should follow the October elections “with great interest”.

“In our view, elections in Brazil have been conducted by the Brazilian electoral system, capable and already tested, and by democratic institutions with success for many years, so it is a model for nations not just for this hemisphere,” he said. US State Department spokesman Ned Price in Washington after being questioned by journalists about Bolsonaro’s controversial meeting with ambassadors. “As a democratic partner of Brazil, we will follow the October general elections with great interest, and our expectation is that the process will be conducted in a free, fair and credible way, with all institutions acting in accordance with their constitutional role.”

“Humiliating”

The indignation of analysts and diplomats in relation to the meeting at Alvorada was widespread. “Bolsonaro’s meeting with the ambassadors is unprecedented in the annals of world diplomacy. I have never heard of anything like it in terms of absurdity. It is such a shocking and humiliating initiative for the country that even former US President Donald Trump, who was capable of the greatest atrocities, he even thought about it”, highlighted the diplomat and former Minister of Finance and Environment Rubens Ricupero.

For him, the meeting will not have any effectiveness in international terms, as Bolsonaro has not presented evidence of the accusations. “The only measure on elections that produces international effectiveness is the attestation of qualified observers that a particular election took place correctly,” he added.

Ricupero recalled that entities such as the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Organization for European Cooperation and Security (OCSE) have extensive technical experience in monitoring elections, as do private entities, such as the Carter Foundation. “The right thing is to invite organizations like these to send observation missions and provide these missions with all means of access to fulfill the mission”, he guided.

In the assessment of the former ambassador of Brazil to Italy, Bolsonaro will not be taken seriously by any country responsible and influential for what he did at the meeting. “The most likely result is that foreign countries will see in the initiative of the meeting a dangerous sign of the preparation of a coup in Brazil. Instead of having a positive effect, it will give time for foreign countries to prepare to condemn the coup”, he stressed. .

In Ricupero’s opinion, the meeting “will contribute for the image of Brazil, already extremely degraded, to descend to abysses unimaginable before”. “The president, by investing against the elections, becomes the main denigrater of the image of the country he governs.”

Worry

The political scientist and director for the Americas of the Eurasia Group, Christopher Garman, pointed out that Brazil’s reputation abroad was already bad and, with this meeting, Bolsonaro did not help to improve the country’s image. On the contrary. “Several governments are concerned about the noise of contesting the election result. Evidently, the ambassadors did not leave the meeting appeased, but with more uncertainty and unconvinced by the president’s arguments, who have a bad reputation, especially in the administration environment”, he warned.

According to Garman, however, the repercussion ended up being greater domestically than abroad. “The president has cast suspicion on the reliability of domestic institutions, and that goes down very badly. It’s a serious sign that there will be risks of demonstrations and strikes, but I don’t see a threat to democracy,” he added, citing the US embassy statement. . For him, Washington made it clear that it did not buy the argument from criticism of the electoral system.

The diplomat and vice president of the Board of Trustees of the Brazilian Center for International Relations (Cebri), José Alfredo Graça Lima, stressed that Bolsonaro’s attitude was expected, since he is behind in the polls. “It’s more of an attempt to change the game that, apparently, is given by the research, but I myself have reservations about the research”, he said.

He also doesn’t see the risks of a Tupiniquim Capitol if Bolsonaro loses at the polls. “What was done at Palácio do Alvorada has nothing to do with foreign policy and is not in the diplomacy manual. The president’s personal view of the country’s electoral system is not discussed with foreign representatives. summed up.

Rubens Barbosa, former Brazilian ambassador to Washington and president of the Institute of International Relations and Foreign Trade (Irice), acknowledged that Bolsonaro’s initiative “is an unusual fact” and expressed some concern about possible developments. “I don’t think the final act is the same as what happened on Capitol Hill due to the lack of support from society here in Brazil and from the Armed Forces, as an institution,” he emphasized.