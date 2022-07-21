Mega-Sena 2502 and other lotteries: check the numbers drawn (20/7) – Nacional

Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo (photo: Playback/YouTube/Caixa)

Caixa raffled this Wednesday (20/7) the Mega-Sena 2502, Lotofácil 2577, Quina 5902, Lotomania 2341 and Super Sete 272 contests. Together, the prizes exceed R$ 18 million.

See how the event was broadcast at Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo. O State of Mines updated all results.

Wednesday Lotteries (7/20)

Mega-Sena 2502 – BRL 8.2 million

The participant must match six numbers from 01 to 60. It is allowed to select from six to 15 tens on the shuttle. Bets with five and four hits are also awarded.

Check the tens: 16 – 20 – 21 – 39 – 44 – 55

Lotofácil 2577 – BRL 1.5 million

The player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Check the tens: 01 – 04 – 06 – 07 – 08 – 09 – 12 – 13 – 14 – 18 – 20 – 21 – 23 – 24 – 25

Quina 5902 – BRL 2.2 million

The gambler chooses from five to 15 numbers from 01 to 80. Whoever hits the five drawn wins the jackpot. The modality still allocates lower amounts to 4, 3 and 2 hits.

Check the tens: 07 – 48 – 59 – 64 – 74

Lotomania 2341 – BRL 544 thousand

50 numbers from 01 to 100 are selected. For the principal amount, 20 needs to be drawn. There are also prizes for 19, 18, 17, 16, 15 and 0 hits.

Check the tens: 07 – 10 – 15 – 21 – 24 – 29 – 41 – 45 – 47 – 48 – 50 – 64 – 65 – 74 – 84 – 87 – 91 – 92 – 94 – 98

Super Seven 272 – BRL 5.6 million

The bettor must compute a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The modality allows the choice of up to 21 tens (three per column) on the steering wheel.

Check out the dozens:

1st column: 4

2nd column: 1

3rd column: 8

4th column: 3

5th column: 5

6th column: 5

7th column: 0

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the agency.

If the bettor plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.