Mega-Sena 2502: prize accumulates and reaches R$ 13 million – National

Tens of Mega-Sena 2502 were 16 – 20 – 21 – 39 – 44 – 55 (photo: Agency Brazil)

No one got the six numbers right for Mega-Sena 2502, determined on Wednesday night (7/20), at Espaço da Sorte Loterias Caixa, in So Paulo.

As a result, the prize rose from R$8.2 million to R$13 million in contest 2503, on Saturday (7/23).

The tens drawn tonight were 16 – 20 – 21 – 39 – 44 – 55.

According to Caixa Econmica Federal, 103 bets landed on five numbers and will take BRL 22,920.73.

The amount of R$ 1,157.38 will be given to 2,914 players who scored four points.

next contest

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 13 million in Mega-Sena 2503 can now bet on Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website/application).

A simple game of six numbers costs R$4.50. The lottery houses are open until Saturday afternoon.

The participant has the option to increase the chances of winning by selecting up to 15 tens on the wheel. In this case, the amount to be paid is above R$ 22 thousand.

6 numbers – BRL 4.50

7 numbers – BRL 31.50

8 numbers – R$ 126.00

9 numbers – BRL 378.00

10 numbers – BRL 945.00

11 numbers – BRL 2,079.00

12 numbers – BRL 4,158.00

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00

14 numbers – BRL 13,513.50

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50

Probability

The chance of a bet with six numbers to take the main prize in the Mega-Sena of 1 in 50 million. The ratio increases as more numbers are chosen.

6 numbers – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – 1 in 10,003

Prize redemption

Mega-Sena prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.