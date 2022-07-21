MEIs can take out loans from Pronampe from the 25th

Starts next Monday, 25th, the new phase of the National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (pronampe). From that date, entrepreneurs will be able to contract loans with special conditions.

The resumption of the program is regulated by an ordinance published in the Official Gazette. The document authorizes participating financial institutions to grant credit until December 31, 2024.

The program has an interest rate linked to the Selic, currently at 13.25%, plus 6%. The contractor has up to 48 months to pay off the debt, and the grace period is up to 11 months for up to 30% of the 2021 billing or R$150,000 (whichever is less).

The Ministry of Economy estimates that R$ 50 billion in loans will be offered by December. Created in 2020, Pronampe aims to mitigate the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on small businesses in the country.

Questions and answers

Who can contact?

Financing can be contracted by micro-enterprises with annual revenues of up to R$360,000 and small companies with annual revenues of up to R$4.8 million. The values ​​considered are those referring to the year prior to the hiring date.

There are also some additional requirements, such as: being in good standing with Social Security, maintaining the number of employees from the previous year; and have no conviction (partner or company) related to work in conditions similar to slavery or child labor.

How to join Pronampe?

The company needs to authorize the sharing of its billing data with the financial institution, a service that is available on the e-CAC portal, on the Federal Revenue website. Just click on the “Authorize data sharing” option.

Qualified financial institutions can be consulted on the Banco do Brasil website.

What is the credit value?

The interested party can hire up to 30% of the annual gross revenue calculated in the previous year. In the case of companies with less than a year of operation, the limit is equivalent to up to 50% of the share capital or up to 30% of 12 times the average monthly gross revenue obtained since opening.

The amount can be applied in investments and isolated and associated working capital, and its use for the distribution of profits and dividends among the partners is prohibited.