Mercosur denies Zelensky’s request to speak at bloc summit









A spokesman for the temporary presidency of Mercosur announced this Wednesday (20) that the governments of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay have denied Ukrainian President Volodmir Zelensky the opportunity to make a speech at the summit next Thursday. (21).

“There was no consensus. It was communicated to the Ukrainian ambassador to Argentina, present in Paraguay,” said Raúl Cano, Paraguay’s deputy foreign minister, at a press conference on Wednesday.

Mercosur, created in 1991, is the main integration bloc in South America, with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay as partners.







agreement with singapore





Paraguay’s Foreign Minister Julio Arriola announced the conclusion of negotiations for a “state-of-the-art” agreement between Mercosur and Singapore during the bloc’s ordinary meeting held in Asunción.

“We have concluded negotiations for a state-of-the-art agreement with Singapore that will broaden the commercial horizon with Southeast Asia,” the Paraguayan minister announced in a message to his counterparts in the bloc.











Arriola said that Singapore is an important trade and investment ally for Mercosur. In 2021, the bloc’s exports to that country reached US$5.92 billion, while imports totaled US$1.25 billion, according to the bloc’s data.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto França described the agreement reached as “significant”, “the first with Southeast Asia and the most dynamic in the world”.









