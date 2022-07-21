Mercosur vetoes the participation of Volodymyr Zelensky, from Ukraine, in a meeting of leaders | World

The governments of the Mercosur countries, Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay, have denied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the opportunity to remotely participate in a meeting of the leaders that is scheduled to take place on Thursday (21) in Paraguay. .

The veto of Zelensky’s participation was announced by a spokesman for the temporary presidency of Mercosur. “There was no consensus. It was communicated to the Ukrainian ambassador to Argentina, present in Paraguay,” said Raúl Cano, Paraguay’s deputy foreign minister, at a press conference this Wednesday (20th).

Exclusive: Volodymyr Zelensky criticizes President Bolsonaro’s position of neutrality in the war

Mercosur, created in 1991, is the main integration bloc in South America, with Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay as partners.

Zelensky gave an exclusive interview on Tuesday (19) to Globo correspondent Raquel Krähenbühl. He told details about the phone call on Monday (18) with President Jair Bolsonaro.

Zelensky criticized Brazil’s neutrality decided by Bolsonaro in relation to the conflict and compared President Bolsonaro’s position to that of leaders who remained neutral during the beginning of World War II. It was Zelensky’s first interview with a Latin American press since the beginning of the war.

“Yesterday I spoke with President Bolsonaro and I am grateful to him for this conversation. It was not my first conversation with the president of Brazil. I do not support his position of neutrality. I don’t believe that anyone can remain neutral when there is a war in the world,” says Zelensky.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay, Julio Arriola, announced the conclusion of negotiations for an agreement between Mercosur and Singapore.

Arriola said that Singapore is an important trade and investment ally for Mercosur.

The agreement implies the diversification of trade flows and the improvement of conditions for the settlement of investments between both parties. “Singapore is an important provider of capital in the world,” stated Arriola.

Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero praised the agreement reached with Singapore and maintained that it is proof that Mercosur is willing to work in a shared and consensual way.

“It may take time. There is no need to rush to close agreements between countries if they are not balanced agreements”, he observed.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto França described the agreement reached as “significant”, “the first with Southeast Asia and the most dynamic in the world”.