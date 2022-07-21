Michel Teló faces end and Thais Fersoza makes a decision and separates

The famous contractor Globe and country singer, Michel Telo returned to be among the most talked about topics of the moment this past week. This is because the jury The Voice Kids left his fans completely slack-jawed after him and his wife, Thais Fersoza have an outcome exposed publicly after years.

Zezé doesn’t hide anything, exposes Xororó’s farce and confesses scolding: “He’s going to kill me”

It is no longer news to anyone that the two celebrities are considered one of the cutest couples in the celebrity world today. In fact, both accumulate thousands of followers and fans on social media.

Neto leaves Os Donos da Bola and sees presenter take over his program after dispute with Renata Fan

For those who don’t know, they’ve been together since 2014 and have built a beautiful family. Thus, Thais Fersosa and Michel Teló have two children, Melinda and Teodoro, who also steal the show with such cuteness. But neither the sertanejo singer’s life, nor the presenter’s life was always a bed of roses, as it is now.

Xuxa and Ana Maria Braga have a gaping video behind the scenes and a fight comes to light after an interview: “Getting work”

For those who don’t know, the Globo contractor has been married in the past to Ana Carolina, and they were together from 2008 to 2012. The end of the union came amid a scandal. Since an alleged betrayal would have been the main reason for the breakup, according to information released by columnist Leo Dias, from the website ‘Metrópoles’.

Also, she lived with another man when she was still married. “No one marries to be separated. It’s a very difficult time for both of us. I want her to be very happy and that God bless her life”, said Michel Teló at the time of the incident. Like her partner, Thaís Fersoza also had a complicated past and was abandoned a few days after her marriage to Globo actor Joaquim Lopes.

Sonia Abrão ends up with Ana Maria Braga live after controversy and shoots: “I’m already here”

At the time, the professional would have, supposedly, betrayed the actress on the couple’s honeymoon with Paolla Oliveira, and shortly afterwards he decided to end the marriage. At the time, photos were leaked of the possible betrayal, but Paolla always denied the news.