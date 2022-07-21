Moisés confirms Inter’s departure and agrees with CSKA, from Russia | International

Left-back Moisés said goodbye to Inter in a 3-3 draw with São Paulo on Wednesday night, in Beira-Rio. The player confirmed the deal with CSKA, from Russia, and said that he no longer works for the gaucho club.

Moses’ negotiation with CSKA was already taking place this week, with advances. In the mixed zone of Beira-Rio, the side confirmed that the clubs are right and also that there is an agreement on the part of the athlete with the Russians.

The deal should take place on loan until the end of 2023, when Moses’ contract with Colorado ends. The bases are agreed, but have not yet been signed by the parties.

They have already agreed between clubs, I believe it was my last game with the Inter shirt. Now wait for what my manager will say, the day I’m going to travel. I believe it was my last game with the Inter shirt. – Moisés

Inter and Moisés had agreed that the player would play until the match with Palmeiras at the weekend. However, the left-back stated that, in a new conversation with Mano, he was released.

– It’s an agreement that we had, that I played until the game with Palmeiras. But I think it was my last game, I spoke with Mano just now. I got it right too, my manager got it right too. What’s really missing is that everything is right when we sign. But what was discussed is that everything was fine – completed Moses.

The left-back also spoke about the relationship with the Colorado fans, who often criticized the player. Moses said he respects the fans’ opinion with his “delivery and dedication” on the field.

– First to say that I am very grateful for Inter for having the opportunity to wear this shirt. When, back in Dec/19, former executive Rodrigo Caetano called me, D’Alessandro himself called me to come help the club, I didn’t think twice. You already know my relationship, for a while I was criticized a lot and I think that in Brazilian football is normal. I never answered the fans on the field and outside and I always tried to answer silently, working. I’m happy for the recognition, they know about my delivery in the field. I had some mistakes too, of course, but I always tried to respect the fan with my delivery – he valued.

Before Moisés, the right-back Heitor had already confirmed the departure to Cercle Brugge, from Belgium, as advanced by the ge and later confirmed the player in the mixed zone of Beira-Rio.

