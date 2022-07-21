Monkeypox: see list of symptoms and how to protect yourself | Health

The Ministry of Health counted, until this Wednesday (20), 449 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Brazil.

Most of the cases, according to the ministry, are in the state of São Paulo: 312 infections. The survey carried out by the State Health Department already counts even more cases: 374.

Until this Thursday (21), the World Health Organization (WHO) had already been notified of more than 14 thousand cases in 72 countries.

In this article, you will read about the symptoms of the disease and how to protect yourself from infection:

Initial symptoms are usually:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.

Lesions go through five stages before falling off, according to the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The illness usually lasts for 2 to 4 weeks.

How do you know if skin irritation could be the disease?

O use of masks, distancing and hand hygiene are ways to avoid contagion by monkeypox.

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reinforced the adoption of these measures, stressing that they also serve to protect against Covid-19.