Motorcyclist who was attacked by Vitória fans will get a new bike | victory

The barber who was attacked by fans of an organized Vitória crowd before the match against Paysandu, in Barradão, last Sunday, will get a new motorcycle. Reinaldo Silva, 21, had his motorcycle damaged during the episode, in which he was surrounded by more than ten people.

The initiative was taken by the club’s advisers, along with 16 fans, who mobilized and raised funds to buy the vehicle.

The barber, who is a fan of Vitória, will be received at the club this Thursday. He will follow the team’s training, meet the players and, courtesy of the board, will be entitled to a year’s tickets to accompany Rubro-Negro at Barradão.

The attacks took place before the game, in a neighborhood of Salvador, because Reinaldo was wearing a blue shirt, in the colors of Paysandu and also of Bahia, Vitória’s biggest rival. In the video below, the man has his motorcycle thrown on the ground and is assaulted by dozens of people. [veja abaixo].

In an interview with TV Bahia last Tuesday, Reinaldo said that the motorcycle was damaged to the point that it could not be used. The barber also said that he used the vehicle to increase his income by making cuts at home.

– I bought this bike six months ago, I worked hard, honest work. It was working in sweat, my mother also helped me. But unfortunately vandals destroyed it. I used the bike to raise more money on the day. I made cuts at home, it helped me a lot. And I was planning to run apps and do motoboy deliveries-she said.

Reinaldo was attacked by a group of Vitória fans before the match against Paysandu, held last Sunday, at the Barradão stadium, in Salvador. Through images released on social media, it is possible to see the barber being surrounded and pulled from the motorcycle.

In an interview with Jornal Bahia Meio Dia, he stated that he does not belong to any organization and was returning from work.

– I couldn’t even explain that I’m not an organized cheerleader. I follow and watch the games of Vitória, but I couldn’t explain anything to them. They’ve already arrived beating me. I’m 21 years old, I’m a barber. I was just working, just got back. I was going home. I took the Regional to go to São Rafael, but in the middle of the way this happened – said Reinaldo.

“I thought I was going to die, when I saw that many fans attacking me, I thought I was going to die. I just saw a flash of my life passing by.”

Reinaldo says that he was helped by some people who prevented the worst from happening.

– I woke up today and said a prayer to thank you for getting out of this alive. I would also like to thank a girl named Daiane who helped me. She welcomed me, asked if I was okay. She even recorded a video telling fans to stop. She also owns a steakhouse, who closed the store so they wouldn’t let me be attacked.