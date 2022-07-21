MP denounces criminal police officer who shot and killed PT treasurer in Paraná and speaks of futile motivation for political preference | West and Southwest

The agency cites that the accused acted for a futile reason arising from “antagonistic party-political preferences” and that Guaranho put more people’s lives at risk by firing the shots in the ballroom.

Read the full complaint

The complaint was presented at a press conference by prosecutors Tiago Lisboa and Luís Marcelo Mafra Bernardes da Silva. As the accused is under arrest, the five-day legal deadline for filing the complaint ends this Wednesday.

When detailing the complaint, the prosecutors stated that no crimes of hate, discrimination, or against the democratic rule of law had been committed.

1 of 4 Prosecutors Mafra (with glasses) and Lisbon detail the complaint, in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Marcos Landim/RPC Prosecutors Mafra (with glasses) and Lisbon detail the complaint, in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Marcos Landim/RPC

“We hope that this emblematic case of Marcelo Arruda will serve as a brake to tidy up this escalation of violence that our country has been experiencing on the political-party spectrum. , as the Public Prosecutor’s Office, we will not tolerate practices of this nature”, said Mafra.

Lisboa said he was still waiting for reports to be attached to the process, but that the MP assessed that the material is not essential to offer the complaint.

According to the prosecutor, these are forensic reports of ballistic confrontation, the device that recorded the images of the security cameras at the crime scene, the contents of Guaranho’s cell phone, the policeman’s car and even the crime scene itself.

If necessary, he said, prosecutors can supplement the complaint.

In the complaint filed this Wednesday, the MP cites information provided by the hospital where Guaranho is hospitalized.

According to the bulletin, the policeman left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was transferred to the infirmary of the Ministro Costa Cavalcanti Hospital.

Guaranho is stable, conscious, in rehabilitation, with no expected hospital discharge, informs the hospital.

Prosecutors said that, as soon as the police officer is able, he will be heard in the process.

The crime took place on July 9, in Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná. Marcelo Arruda was shot at his own birthday party, which had the PT and former president Lula as its theme. When he was hit by Guaranho, the PT member, who was also armed, retaliated and hit the policeman.

2 of 4 Camera records moment when gunman invaded party and killed municipal guard who was PT treasurer, in Foz do Iguaçu — Photo: Reproduction Camera records moment when gunman invaded party and killed municipal guard who was PT treasurer, in Foz do Iguaçu – Photo: Reproduction

Arruda was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but he could not resist his injuries and died. Jorge Guaranho remains hospitalized, with no expected discharge.

On Friday (15), Guaranho was indicted for aggravated murder for clumsy motives. Delegate Camila Cecconello said that he shot Marcelo because he felt offended, as the PT member threw a handful of dirt and stone against his car, after political provocation.

Vigilante says he heard police shout ‘here is Bolsonaro’ shortly before shooting PT

Who is Jorge Guaranho, Bolsonaro supporter who killed PT

However, the delegate stated that the death was not provoked for political reasons, as she understood that the shots had been fired at a second moment, after the escalation of the discussion. Read more about the survey below.

O g1 tries to contact the defense of Jorge Guaranho and Marcelo Arruda’s family.

3 of 4 PT Marcelo Arruda (left) was killed by Jorge Guaranho (right), Bolsonaro supporter — Photo: Reproduction PT Marcelo Arruda (left) was killed by Jorge Guaranho (right), Bolsonaro supporter – Photo: Reproduction

Return of the investigation to the Civil Police

On Tuesday (19), Judge Gustavo Germano Francisco Arguello, of the 3rd Criminal Court of Foz do Iguaçu, ordered the return to the Civil Police of the investigation into the death of the PT treasurer, after requests from the MP-PR and Arruda’s family.

In court, prosecutor Tiago Lisboa cited the need to seek security camera footage that may have recorded the path taken by the criminal police officer on the day of the murder.

Lisbon stated that, if there are images, the content must be sent to the Institute of Criminalistics for expertise. He also asked for additional testimonies. The MP demanded urgency in complying with the diligences.

4 of 4 Video shows Bolsonaro supporter arguing with PT treasurer before murdering him and returning to the scene shooting — Photo: Reproduction Video shows Bolsonaro supporter arguing with PT treasurer before murdering him and returning to the scene shooting — Photo: Reproduction

After the court decision, the Civil Police said that “it will carry out the steps quickly”.

“The investigations had already been requested by the police authority to the Scientific Police, last week; for the time being, no conclusion is expected”, the corporation said.

The judge responsible for the case also responded to a request from the National Penitentiary Department (Depen) to share information gathered in the investigations.

The sharing seeks to collaborate with the disciplinary administrative process opened by Depen on Jorge Guaranho.

On July 15, delegate Camila Cecconello assessed that Guaranho did not plan the crime, as she received information about Marcelo’s party while participating in a barbecue with friends, and went to the place to provoke, returning for the second time for having felt offended, according to investigations.

“According to the testimonies, which is what we have in the records, he came back because he felt offended by this escalation of the discussion, with this intensification of the discussion between the two”, said Camila.

For Camila, in order to be politically motivated, it would be necessary to identify a desire on the part of Guaranho to impede Marcelo’s political rights, which, for her, would be “complicated to say”.

Delegate talks about motivation for crime against PT: ‘It is difficult for us to talk about hate crime’

How it all happened, according to the police

The delegate informed that Guaranho went to the place of the anniversary with the aim of making a provocation.

Witnesses said the criminal police officer arrived in a car with the woman and a baby. In addition, the shooter’s car played a song in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

After that, an argument broke out. The delegate stated that witnesses reported that Marcelo threw a handful of earth at Guaranho’s vehicle. After the argument, the policeman left the scene

The Civil Police concluded, based on the testimonies, that Guaranho returned to the anniversary site because he felt humiliated. Upon returning to the birthday, the association’s doorman tried to prevent him from entering the place at the request of the party’s participants.

According to the analysis of the images, the discussion evolved in the following sequence:

Camila stated that Guaranho fired four shots, two of which hit Marcelo. On the other hand, PT shot 10 times, hitting the policeman four times.

In addition, the investigation points out that Marcelo had armed himself to defend himself, knowing of the probable return of Guaranho.

“The victim takes his firearm as protection against the perpetrator’s eventual return. And the victim points the firearm when he sees the perpetrator’s return, because he already knew that the perpetrator was armed. So, it is a natural attitude of the victim want to defend”.

According to the Civil Police, the criminal police officer was at a barbecue when he learned that Marcelo’s party was taking place.

According to investigations, the shooter learned through another person who was at the barbecue and had access to security camera footage of the association where Marcelo’s birthday was taking place.

Then, according to the delegate, Guaranho made no comments about the party. Despite this, the criminal police officer left the barbecue where it was and went to the place where Marcelo’s birthday was held.

Deputy Iane Cardoso also informed that an investigation was also opened to investigate the aggressions that Jorge Guaranho suffered after shooting Marcelo Arruda. Three people are investigated in the case.

Camila Cecconello said that the police are also awaiting an expert report to determine the seriousness of the aggressions suffered by Guaranho.

Guaranho shoots first. Marcelo and Guaranho order each other to put down their gun; Pâmela, Marcelo’s wife, tries to intervene in the discussion; Guaranho also draws his firearm; Marcelo takes the gun; Guaranho parks the car; PT carries the gun and puts it on his waist; Marcelo is told that Guaranho has entered; The policeman opens the gate by himself; Guaranho returns to the place, and the doorman tries to stop him; Guaranho leaves the place, and party participants ask the doorman to prevent him from entering, in case the policeman returns; The two begin to argue; Marcelo leaves the ballroom and throws a handful of dirt against Guaranho’s car; Guaranho goes to the association and, according to witnesses, puts music in support of Bolsonaro in the car;