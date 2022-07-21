music goes viral and takes lambada back to the charts

Photo: Disclosure

The song has been pumping since São João in 2022, when Nattan, from Ceará, added a “Ui ai” in the chorus of the version recorded by Nivaldo Marques from Bahia. The snippet caught on social media and “blew up”.

Created as a bachata, ‘Te Robaré’ was initially released by Royce in 2013. Five years later, Bahian composer Flavinho Kadet wrote the Portuguese version. The song came to play on radio stations in Bahia, when Nivaldo Marques heard it and decided to re-record it as a lambada in 2019, but the pandemic cooled the plans.

With the resumption of events in Bahia, Nivaldo returned to play the music that fell in the taste of influencers on the internet. The song was also recorded with Wallas Arrais, but it really popped between the partnership with Nattan, entering this year’s São João charts.

Last Thursday (14), Nivaldo Marques released the music video for the song, recorded in Maceió/AL. The record consolidates the artist’s musical identity, which is referenced in lambada.

Since the beginning of this month, ‘Tem Cabaré Essa Noite’ remains on Spotify Brasil’s Viral Top. The song is in 7th place, and even surpassed “Dengo” by João Gomes in the ranking.

“It is gratifying to hear our work on the lips of the people and in the interpretation of national artists. It is very pleasant to have this recognition with the crowd singing, dancing and looking for my shows. Anyone who knows my story knows how happy I am to conquer the space I dreamed of”, celebrates Nivaldo.