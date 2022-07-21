Presenter William Bonner, 58, revealed on Wednesday (20) that he tested positive for Covid-19. On Instagram, the journalist shared a selfie and told fans that for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, he has Covid-19: “My impressive invincibility for the coronavirus drops”, he lamented.

Through his social network, Bonner said he is well and asymptomatic and stated that he has already taken four doses of the vaccine against the disease, which has killed almost 700,000 people in Brazil. According to the protocol of the station, the journalist must return to work only next week, if he tests negative. “The defense armed with two Astrazenecas and two Pfizers is doing it,” William wrote.

Even before the journalist tested positive for the disease, Jornal Nacional was already being led by Hélter Duarte and Ana Luiza Guimarães. The last time Bonner and Renata, holders of the program, presented together was on Friday (15). Bonner had explained the reason for the absence of the two on the bench “Renata and I are involved in a parallel project to Jornal Nacional daily”.

Bonner recently broke the silence around rumors of his supposed retirement from the main newsstand in the country, set to take place in 2023: “My professional plans are all focused on ‘Jornal Nacional’ and on Globo journalism projects for which I was and still will be cast’”, he said, who has been on the channel for 36 years, in an interview with the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.