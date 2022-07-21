Nanda Costa celebrates the 9 months of her twins with a beautiful party

Actress Nanda Costa celebrated another birthday for her daughters with a beautiful party

The actress’s family Nanda Costa it’s partying! It turns out that the artist’s daughters turned nine months old this Tuesday (19th). The celebrity is the mother of two girls. Little Kim and Tiê were born in October last year. They are the result of Nanda’s marriage to the musician Lan Lan.

The moms took to the relationship publicly in 2018. But, they’ve been together for eight years. The desire to increase the family began shortly after they formalized the union. For this, the couple resorted to the process of in vitro fertilization (IVF) and even chose to find a donor in the national semen bank.

Kim and Tiê became the darlings of the house. On social media, mothers share the good times with the little girls with their followers. As well as the difficulties of real motherhood, especially being twins!

Recently, Nanda Costa showed one of the little ones eating and told a very peculiar taste of the girl. “I don’t know if this happens at your house either. But, my daughter doesn’t want the plastic spoon. She wants what? Fork! And she has to be a metal fork, because the plastic fork she doesn’t want either. She likes to live dangerously, huh?!” she joked.

Upon seeing the scene, singer Marcella Fogaça immediately identified herself. The artist, who is married to actor Joaquim Lopes, is the mother of the twins Sophia and Pietra and gave a tip: “I’ll send you one that I bought in metal, but as a child. It’s the same here,” she said. One fan had fun: These mini-decisions drive us crazy.”

Of course, little Kim and Tiê give a lot of work, but they also guarantee the joy of moms. That’s why the twins’ ninth birthday was celebrated in a very special way. With a delicious chocolate cake, some sweets and a table decorated with the names of the babies. “Look if I can do this! Cilene, did you bring these things from home? And this cake Day made. Wonderful!” he said. Nanda Costawhile filming the party.

