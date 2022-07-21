NASA Photos: See São Paulo, Rio and Curitiba illuminated – 07/20/2022 – Science

The ISS (International Space Station) Twitter profile published, this week, what the night lights of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba look like from space.

“Hello Brazil!”, read the post with the illuminated cities. See the images:

The photos were taken on the 4th of July, as the ISS orbited the planet at about 421 km from the ground.

In the photo of São Paulo, it is possible to distinguish the city of Guarulhos, which has darker tones and is on the right of the image. About 94% of the city of São Paulo already has LED street lighting, technology that gives a lighter tone to the lighting, compared to the older yellow lights, in addition to being more economical.

Before and after switching to LED lighting Av. May 23, in São Paulo – Avener Prado/Folhapress

In the photo of Rio de Janeiro, it is possible to see lights on boats in Guanabara Bay.